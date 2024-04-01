Ashley D. Fenwick, 40, of 1037 Middle St., use and possession of drug paraphernalia, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Maleaha E. Foland, 24, of 2323 Irwin Ave., falsification, innocent, bench warrant ordered, bond $25,000.

Jesus Gonzalez, 27, of New Carlisle, bench warrant returned from Clark County Sheriff’s Office, guilty.

Dilmar Lopez, 37, of 1530 Selma Road, domestic violence, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Dilmar Lopez, 37, of 1530 Selma Road, child endangering, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Andy T. Nguyen, 31, of Liberty Twp., theft, guilty, continued, no bond pending PSI.

Charlot Nordena, 30, of 1339 Vester Ave., Apt. 214, OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, OVI, bench warrant ordered, marked lanes, bench warrant ordered.

Paul F. Weese Jr., 64, of Urbana, theft, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Paul F. Weese Jr., 64, of 525 W. Columbia St., bench warrant served-defendant OI, guilty, released on own recognizance bond.

Paul F. Weese Jr., 64, of Hartley House 440 W. High, theft, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Jahream D. Beard, 18, of 705 W. Dahlia, burglary, continued, bond remains, public defender appointed, no contact.

Lerisa R. Cafiero, 44, of 705 W. Dahlia, aggravated burglary, continued, bond remains.

Stewart Albert, 83, of New Carlisle, vehicular manslaughter, dismissed.

Stewart Albert Lee, 83, of New Carlisle, fail stop/yield stop sign, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Brian L. Stoops, 56, of South Vienna, theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Lowes.

Andy T. Nguyen, 31, of Liberty Twp., theft, continued, no bond pending PSI.

Kristy M. Ratliff, 52, of Enon, theft, bench warrant ordered.