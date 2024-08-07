Amanda J. Cheek, 49, of Springfield, theft, innocent, continued, OR Bond.

Rashad M. Cherry, 36, of Springfield, assault, innocent, continued, napt, no contact.

Ronniette D. Cherry, 34, of Springfield, assault, innocent, continued, napt, no contact.

Aaron M. Dudgeon, 25, criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Makayla S. Emrick, 24, of Dublin, Ohio, dus OVI suspension, innocent, continued, napt.

Jajuan L. Faulkner, 25, of Springfield, aggravated robbery, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $75,000, tamper with evidence, continued, obstructing official business, continued, intimidation of victim, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, OR Bond.

Keegan J. Friend, 29, of Fairfield, theft, continued, public defender appointed, bond $1,500, dus OVI suspension, continued, public defender appointed, bond $1,500.

Shawn M. Hickey, 54, of Springfield, theft, innocent, bench warrant ordered, bond $10,000.

John Sherman Jones, 55, of Springfield, domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, OR Bond, aggravated menacing, innocent, continued.

Ethan Louk, 31, of New Carlisle, assault, innocent, continued, bond $1,500.

Brett A. Murnahan, 21, of Springfield, aggravated menacing, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Levi W. Rigsby, 29, of Springfield, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, f/disclose own per. info, bench warrant ordered.

Michael Siney, 31, of Medway, endangering children, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Kody A. Siney, 31, of Springfield, OVI, continued, failure to control, continued.

Miranda E. Smith, 36, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued, assault, continued.

Rashae D. Stephens, 34, of Reynoldsburg, dus, continued, napt, assault, innocent, continued, napt, no contact.

Anthony D. Trent, 46, of Springfield, violate/protection order, innocent, continued, no contact, no contact, bond $5,000.

John K. Anderson, 36, OVI/refusal, continued, dus, continued, reckless operation, continued.

Yesenia T. Betsey, 32, of Springfield assault, bench warrant ordered.

Brian A. Dague Jr., 34, of Fairborn, menacing by stalking, continued, violate/protection order, continued.

Timothy Lee lint, 34, aggravated menacing, bench warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered, attempt, bench warrant ordered.

Airel N. Flournoy, 24, of Springfield, theft, continued.

Daniel C. Green, 34, of Columbus, OVI, bench warrant ordered, drive w/out valid lic, bench warrant ordered, improper passing, bench warrant ordered.

Aric Lannon, 22, of Springfield, aggravated menacing, continued, declined pd, napt, no contact cond of bond.

Katelyn McCormick, 23, of Springfield, flee/elude police officer, continued, unauth. use of vehicle, continued.

Jereme S. Osborne, 37, of Springfield, assault, continued. Osborne Jereme S, 37, of 576 1/2 Selam Rd, assault, continued.

Chiquita M. Parker, 37, of Springfield, assault, continued, assault, continued.

Max S. Patten, 45, of Springfield, theft, continued.

Robert A. Preston, 33, of Springfield, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered.

Walter E. Ray, 30, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued, assault, continued.

Kaycee B. Reed, 22, of Springfield, criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered.

David D. Rose, 54, of Springfield, violate/protection order, continued, no contact cond of bond.

Tailema Wells, 18, of Springfield, assault, continued, dnq pd, napt, assault, continued, assault, continued.

Aaron K. Cooper, 39, of Springfield, obstructing official business, continued, public defender appointed, resisting arrest, continued, use/poss. drug paraphern., continued.

Eleanor L. Crew, 86, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued.

Morgan E. Crowley, 23, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, assault, continued.

Kali Dees, 21, of Springfield, assault, bench warrant ordered.

Elaina A. Feagans, 40, of Springfield, assault, continued, criminal damaging, continued.

Jeremiah L. Frock, 47, of Springfield, criminal damaging, continued.

Danny Ray Hornaday, 47, of Cincinnati, OVI, continued, public defender appointed, fail to register, continued.

Cristal Leon, 38, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, assault, continued.

Melisa A. Adams, 40, of Miamisburg, OVI, continued.

Amanda Lynch, 36, of Springfield, ride bicycle on sidewalk, continued, bicycle light req, continued.

Dustin S. Michaels, 41, of Springfield, possess drug abuse instruments, continued.

Trae E. Moss, 30, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued, no contact, napt, assault, continued.

Douglas Tumbleson, 43, of Kettering, assault, continued.

Steven W. Worthington, 38, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact cond of bond, menacing, continued.