Jason Speaks, 42, of 517 Stanton Ave., no operator license, bench warrant ordered, bond $500.

Sarah Standley, 37, of 378 Ludlow Ave., OVI-mari/metabolite, dismissed.

Amir D. Bey, 41, of Homestead, PA, drug abuse marijuana, dismissed - prosecutor request, OVI reduced to disregard of safety, guilty, fined $250, follow too close, dismissed.

Joshua R. Castle, 33, of 1313 Mound St., receiving stolen property, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 30 days jail, consecutive, suspended on restitution, theft, dismissed, possession of criminal tools, dismissed, obstructing official business, dismissed, attempt, dismissed, criminal trespass, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 30 days jail, consecutive to 20crb02534, suspended on condition defendant pay restitution.

Matthew D. Goodridge, 33, of North Hampton, OH, burglary, dismissed - indicted.

Shawn A. Hall, 38, of Dayton, OH, domestic violence reduced to disorderly, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 30 days jail, suspended on no like offenses for 2 years, fined $250.

Clarence L. Suttles, 68, of South Vienna, OH, OVI reduced to physical control, guilty, 45 days of jail with 45 days suspended, ALS continues, 45 days jail, suspended on no alcohol offenses for 2 years, fined $400, failure to control, guilty, fined $50.

Corey E. Taylor Sr., 51, of 251 Sturgeon St., use/possession drug paraphernalia, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Amanda M. Tiller, 31, of Columbus, OH, theft, guilty, 90 days of jail, 90 days of jail, 15 days credit for time served, 90 days jail, consecutive to other cases, 15 days CTS.

Conscious M. Couch, 18, of 2112 Morgan Ave., criminal trespass, continued, NAPT.

Naasirah K. Akram, 28, of 2024 Broadway St., criminal damaging, continued, NAPT.

Elijah A. Cuffie, 19, of Columbus, OH, obstructing official business, dismissed, aggravated robbery, dismissed - indicted.

Elijah A. Cuffie, 19, of Columbus, OH, aggravated robbery, dismissed - indicted, weapons under disability, dismissed - indicted.

Justin A. Dodge, 24, of Fairborn, OH, possession of drugs, guilty, fined $50, OVI, dismissed, pass over double yellow, guilty, fined $50.

Bradley R. Duvall, 28, of 1440 W. North St., felonious assault, dismissed - indicted.

Matthew S. Gregory, 44, of 833 W. North St., theft, continued, NAPT.

Davon L. Hunt, 21, of 520 Ludlow Ave. S., aggravated robbery, dismissed - indicted.

Antwan D. Lawson, 28, of 519 W. Southern Ave., tamper with evidence, dismissed - indicted, weapons under disability, dismissed - indicted, carry concealed weapon, dismissed - indicted.

Damian M. Patterson, 18, of 2149 Columbus Ave., carry concealed weapon, dismissed, firearms in motor vehicle, dismissed.

Rebecca D. Rardon, 20, of 1032 Garfield Ave., request for bail, continued, waiver signed, bond set at no bond.

Emerson J. Sowers, 34, of 1820 Clay St., weapons under disability, dismissed, tamper with evidence, dismissed, carry concealed weapon, dismissed, firearms in motor vehicle, dismissed.

Markus L. Thomas, 26, of 1612 W. Pleasant St., aggravated robbery, dismissed - indicted.