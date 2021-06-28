Amanda J. Abrams, 43, of Somerset, KY, assault, continued, PD appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Christopher A. Barr, 52, of Urbana, OH, domestic violence, dismissed.

Shelly R. Bebout, 60, of 243 Chestnut Ave., theft, guilty, 160 days of jail with 160 days suspended, 12 months of probation, comply with anti-theft course, fined $50.

Theodore M. Foster Jr., 53, of 711 Mavor St., OVI, continued, refer to 3 day program.

Kendest Franklin, 31, of Dayton, OH, OVI, continued, refer to 3 day program, OVI/breath, dismissed, speed, dismissed.

Marvin A. Jordan, 45, of 5573 Tiffany Lane, OVI, guilty, 12 months of driver license suspension, 117 months, 120 days of jail, 3 days credit for time served, fined $375.

Kevin H. Koontz, 53, of Casstown, OH, OVI, guilty, 12 months of driver license suspension, 120 days of jail with 117 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, no further offenses/pay fine and costs, fined $375.

Jimmy W. Nobles, 44, of 533 Dayton Ave., theft, bench warrant ordered.

Leslie Notestine, 32, of New Carlisle, OH, physical control, guilty, 100 days of jail with 100 days suspended, 12 months of probation, probation fees in 21trc849, fined $300.

Leslie W. Notestine, 32, of New Carlisle, OH, DUI, guilty, 12 months of probation, 12 months of driver license suspension, 160 days of jail with 157 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, fined $375.

Teresa M. Pollard, 53, of 2010 Rebert Pike, obstructing justice, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, no further offenses/pay fine and costs, fined $50.

Steven M. Ratliff, 51, of 1619 W. High St., OVI, continued, refer to 3 day program, DR CMV while disqualified, dismissed, improper lane change, dismissed.

.Juan M. Hernandez, 39, violation of TPO, continued, violation of TPO, dismissed, violation of TPO, dismissed, violation of TPO, dismissed.

Karislyn P. Vandyne, 20, of 866 Homestead Ave., OVI, continued, OVI/breath, dismissed, failure to drive on right, dismissed.

Kathryn T. Mayberry, 41, of 1122 N. Murray, OVI, guilty.

Timothy L. Mcmahon, 41, of 120 S. Race St., theft, bench warrant ordered.

Jinae A. Taulbee, 29, of 5765 Prairie Rd., OVI, bench warrant ordered, DUS, bench warrant ordered, operate without valid operator license, bench warrant ordered, operate without reas. control, bench warrant ordered.