BreakingNews
WATCH: Aaron Scott Jr. pulls Ohio State jersey out of Michigan bag to make commitment
X

Clark County Municipal Court cases

News
51 minutes ago

Cases called included:

Curtis Betts, 32, of Huber Heights, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Steven Blount, 59, of 317 S. Plum St., violation of temporary protection order, dismissed, released on own recognizance bond.

James W. Brothers, 37, of Canal Winchester, flee/elude, continued, public defender appointed, bond $5,000.

Gina L. Lane, 62, of Englewood, criminal trespass, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

John D. Maclean, 69, of 820 W. Columbia St., guilty, released on own recognizance bond, guilty, guilty.

Keri S. Lanum, 29, of 3070 Troehler Road, felonious assault/weapon, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Adulfo Lopez, 38, of 1564 Charles Street, OVI, continued, drive without valid license, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.

Cameron S. A. Michael, 33, of Pleasant Hill, OVI, continued, OVI, dismissed, tinted glass, dismissed.

Michael A. Blanton, 43, of 218 S. Wittenberg, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Aaron L. Baker, 51, of 640 Cedar St., violation of temporary protection order, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Curtis Betts, 32, of Huber Heights, theft, continued, public defender appointed.

Randy T. Brakeall III, 31, of 310 E. Pleasant St., assault, dismissed.

Crystal L. Cardosi, 36, of 1432 Catherine St., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Ryan Cox, 22, of Cedarville, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed, aggravated menacing, dismissed.

Scottie J. Gilbreath, 36, of 207 S. Race St., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Tyler J. C Mcgraw, 29, of Urbana, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Douglas J. Wollenberg, 65, of Fairborn, aggravated menacing, dismissed, domestic violence, dismissed.

Roger L. Clarkston II, 38, of 137 S. Western Ave., request for bail, dismissed.

Kelsey Litteral, 34, of 2845 Columbus Ave., driving under suspension OVI suspension, bench warrant ordered, failure to control, bench warrant ordered, expired/unlawful plate, bench warrant ordered, seat belt law, bench warrant ordered.

In Other News
1
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
2
August is Black Business Month. Here are Black-owned businesses in...
3
Best of Springfield: Here are the 10 most popular categories after a...
4
Teens driving illegally: ‘The fastest way into the criminal justice...
5
Black entrepreneurship to be celebrated, cultivated in Rose City Black...
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top