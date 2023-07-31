Cases called included:

Curtis Betts, 32, of Huber Heights, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Steven Blount, 59, of 317 S. Plum St., violation of temporary protection order, dismissed, released on own recognizance bond.

James W. Brothers, 37, of Canal Winchester, flee/elude, continued, public defender appointed, bond $5,000.

Gina L. Lane, 62, of Englewood, criminal trespass, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

John D. Maclean, 69, of 820 W. Columbia St., guilty, released on own recognizance bond, guilty, guilty.

Keri S. Lanum, 29, of 3070 Troehler Road, felonious assault/weapon, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Adulfo Lopez, 38, of 1564 Charles Street, OVI, continued, drive without valid license, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.

Cameron S. A. Michael, 33, of Pleasant Hill, OVI, continued, OVI, dismissed, tinted glass, dismissed.

Michael A. Blanton, 43, of 218 S. Wittenberg, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Aaron L. Baker, 51, of 640 Cedar St., violation of temporary protection order, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Randy T. Brakeall III, 31, of 310 E. Pleasant St., assault, dismissed.

Crystal L. Cardosi, 36, of 1432 Catherine St., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Ryan Cox, 22, of Cedarville, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed, aggravated menacing, dismissed.

Scottie J. Gilbreath, 36, of 207 S. Race St., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Tyler J. C Mcgraw, 29, of Urbana, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Douglas J. Wollenberg, 65, of Fairborn, aggravated menacing, dismissed, domestic violence, dismissed.

Roger L. Clarkston II, 38, of 137 S. Western Ave., request for bail, dismissed.

Kelsey Litteral, 34, of 2845 Columbus Ave., driving under suspension OVI suspension, bench warrant ordered, failure to control, bench warrant ordered, expired/unlawful plate, bench warrant ordered, seat belt law, bench warrant ordered.