Cases called included:
Joseph M. Boeke, 55, of 2641 Springfield Xenia Road, assault, innocent, continued, eligible INT/did not qualify, NAPT.
James Craft, 28, of Fairborn, OH, DUS- operator’s license forfeiture, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, fictitious plates, bench warrant ordered, display of license plates, bench warrant ordered.
James A. Craft, 28, of Fairborn, OH, possess defaced firearm, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000.
Melissa J. Gay, 36, of Dayton, OH, OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, DUS, bench warrant ordered, marked lanes, bench warrant ordered.
Darryl L. Moore Jr., 45, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,000.
Forrest L. Nickell, 52, of 1400 Texas Ave., use/possess drug paraphernalia, innocent, continued, bond $1,000, OVI, innocent, continued, PD appointed, bond $2,500.
Ricky D. Rollins, 38, of 275 S. Belmont St., sexual battery, innocent, continued, bond $5,000.
Jordan Michael Scott, 30, of 1429 Grover St., domestic violence, dismissed - indicted.
Michael P. Shay, 20, of 1832 Broadway St., DUS, continued, or bond.
Michael Patrick Shay, 20, of 1832 Broadway, theft, innocent, continued, PD appointed, or bond.
Cathy M. Caroppoli, 57, of 550 W. Parkwood Ave., burglary, dismissed - prosecutor request.
Harley T. Davis, 26, of Fairborn, domestic violence, bench warrant ordered.
Angela M. Lemen, 48, of 4361 Moorefield Road, aiding escape/resistance, dismissed - indicted, aiding escape/resistance, dismissed - indicted, aiding escape/resistance, dismissed - indicted, interference with custody, dismissed - prosecutor request, interference w/ custody, dismissed - prosecutor request, interference with custody, dismissed - prosecutor request.
Thomas P. Stacey, 45, of 2293 Seminole Ave, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request.
James D. Holmes, 63, of Fairborn, OH, OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI/refusal, bench warrant ordered, DUS, bench warrant ordered, fail to register, bench warrant ordered, open container, bench warrant ordered.
William A. Kelley, 49, of 1569 Lexington Ave., theft, bench warrant ordered.