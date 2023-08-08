Cases called included:

Necolai B. Caudill, 27, of Springfield, fine and costs, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, bond $5,000.

Justin T. Dillon, 31, of Springfield, domestic violence, innocent, continued, no contact order public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond, assault, innocent, continued.

Charles T. Ingledue, 24, of Springfield, having weapons under disability, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, bond $25,000.

Danny L. Jeffers, 69, of German Twp., criminal damaging, continued, bond $1,250.

Jeremy C. Johnson, 48, of Urbana, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Frederick L. Lebon, 51, of Springfield, driving under suspension- operator’s license forfeiture, continued, bond $1,000, operating without valid license, continued, failure to stop at the scene of an accident, continued, assured clear distance, continued, burglary, continued, public defender appointed, bond $7,500.

Carl J. D Lemmings, 33, of Springfield theft, continued, bond $5,000.

Tracy W Lunsford, 56, of Springfield, request for bail, continued, no bond, waiver signed.

Ecclesiastes Maxberry, 62, of Springfield, theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Dandre Kj Mcelrath, 20, of Dayton, assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Ramona L. Mcgill, 58, of New Carlisle, domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact order, released on own recognizance bond, assault, innocent, continued.

Dustin S. Michaels, 40, of Springfield, obstructing official business, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond, OVI amended to reckless operation, guilty, guilty, 5 days of jail, administrative license suspension remains in effect, assessed costs $150, driving under suspension- operator’s license forfeiture, innocent, dismissed, failure to control, innocent, dismissed.

Jacob D. Nibert, 26, of Springfield, domestic violence, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond, assault, innocent, continued.

Harley W. Riggs, 31, of Springfield, assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact order, aggravated menacing, innocent, continued.

Michael L. Seals, 31, of Urbana, domestic violence, continued, released on own recognizance bond, assault, continued.

Lisa L. Waugh, 57, of 803 Wiley Ave., operating without valid license, continued, released on own recognizance bond, fictitious plates, continued, failure to obey traffic device, continued, released on own recognizance bond, flee/elude police officer, continued, public defender appointed, bond $10,000, driving under suspension, continued, released on own recognizance bond, tail light provision, continued.