Rashaad J. Channels, 21, of South Charleston, strangulation, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, released on own recognizance bond.

Zevion Edwards, 22, of 315 N. Western Ave., firearms in motor vehicle, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Robert H. Kittle, 35, of 1099 Beacon St., violate/protection order, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Carl J. Lemmings, 35, of 2845 Columbus Ave., Apt. 47, menacing, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Ken E. Mcwade, 65, of 411 Old Columbus Road, OVI, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed.

Donald E. Moore Jr., 59, of 1407 Beacon St., theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Donald E. Moore Jr., 59, of 1407 Beacon St., theft, continued, no contact, public defender appointed, bond $500.

Clarissa S. Posey, 38, of 815 E. Rose St., domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Aaron J. Salyers, 27, of 1004 Park Ave., bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty.

Christy J. L. Stiltner, 27, of 1318 W. Jefferson St., theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, bond $1,500.

Mark L. Thornton, 40, of Dayton, driving under suspension, no contest, guilty, assessed costs $200, speed, guilty, assessed costs $50.

Mark L. Thornton Jr., 40, of 103 Brent Dr. E., Apt. F, OVI, innocent, continued, OVI, innocent, continued, drive without valid license, innocent, continued, open container/vehicle, innocent, continued, red light, innocent, continued, driving under suspension, no contest, guilty, assessed costs $200, tail lights, dismissed.

Donald E. May, 40, assault, guilty, 150 days of jail, jail sent concur with 24CRB00134 and 24CRB00387, restitution due within 5 years, costs due within 1 year.

John Gates, 62, of South Charleston, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Timothy A. Moreland, 56, of 1750 Baker Road, Apt. 24, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

James C. Beal, 41, of 360 S. Limestone St., Apt. C, domestic violence, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Amber N. Gamble, 37, of Dayton, burglary, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, violate/protection order, continued, violate/protection order, continued, violate/protection order, continued, violate/protection order, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Donald E. Steed III, 46, of Russells Point, driving under suspension- operator’s license forfeiture amended to drive without valid license, guilty, fine/costs due April 15, 2025 at 8:45 a.m., fined $250, fictitious plates, dismissed.