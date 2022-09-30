Ryan M. Rowland, 24, of 1102 Bur St., assault, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact condition of bond, OR bond.

Joshua T. Ivory, 34, of 507 S. Arlington, telecommunication harassment, dismissed, criminal damaging, guilty, 90 days of jail, 41 days credit for time served, fines and costs to be paid in 30 days, fined $50, menacing, dismissed.

Darryl L. Moore Jr., 46, menacing, bench warrant ordered.

Michael J. Brown Jr., 23, of 5857 Baldwin Lane, assault, continued, PD appointed.

William G. Dufner Jr., 38, of 23 N. Douglas Ave., receiving stolen property reduced to disorderly conduct, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 12 months of probation, pay probation for restitution, fine costs and restitution paid by end of probation, no offenses for 1 year, fined $200.

Izaye Y. S. Eubanks, 21, of 1315 Clifton Ave., assault, dismissed.

Dennis J. Gilbert, 48, of 1610 Lexington, menacing, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered, menacing, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered, menacing, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered.

Shanna M. Gilbert, 44, of 1566 Prospect St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered.

Thomas M. Grooms, 37, of 1351 S. Limestone St., assault reduced to disorderly conduct, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 12 months of probation, fines and costs suspended due to indigency, request probation be assigned to PO Reynolds to consolidate.

Shyannah E. L. Hall, 27, of 1611 Lagonda Ave., falsification, guilty, 30 days of jail, fined $1, criminal trespass, dismissed.

Jamie L. Keaton, 33, of 606 Scott St., theft, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered.

Eric Kesson, 38, of Fairborn, OH, OVI reduced to physical control, guilty, 3 days of jail with 3 days suspended, 12 months of driver license suspension, 3 days jail, CTS for DIP, ALS terminated without fee, fined $375.

Nicholas J. Lance, 35, of Jeffersonville, IN, OVI, dismissed, reckless operate-private property reduced to reckless operation, guilty, ALS remains in effect, fined $250.

Vanessa A. S. Lopez, 34, of 310 E. Pleasant St., theft, bench warrant ordered.

Robert L. Moss, 26, of 17 N. Freeman St., obstructing official business, guilty, 90 days of jail with 88 days suspended, 12 months of probation, fines and costs to be paid by end of probation, no same or similar offenses for 1 year, fined $150.

Paige C. Palmer, 28, of West Jefferson, OH, theft, continued, PD appointed.

Sharif R. Strother, 22, of 806 W. High St., request for bail, dismissed.

Dewayne T. Thacker, 42, of 2507 Hilldale Ave., telephone harassment reduced to menacing, guilty, 30 days of jail, jail concurrent with 22CR0036 Clark County Common Pleas Court case, fined $250.

Marques E. White Jr., 29, of 211 S. Shaffer St., receiving stolen property, continued, warrant ordered.