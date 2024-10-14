Diane Goodwin, 61, of 1835 Biscayne Drive, OVI, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Pedro Jimenez, 20, of 102 Sherman Ave. 0, OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, OVI, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, marked lanes, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Terrance Konicki D, 41, of 1016 Tibbetts Ave., display of plates, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Satnam Singh, 34, of 1910 E. High St., Apt. 1b, discharging firearms, innocent, continued, DNQ public defender, bond $1,500.

Marshall L. Smith Jr., 56, of 601 S. York St., criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000.

Leah E. Thullen, 38, of 320 W. Second St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, speed, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Charles Fletcher, 35, of Beavercreek, trespass/lands border ponds amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, fine and costs paid within 30 days, fined $100.

Jordan L. Lawson, 28, of Urbana, violate/protection order amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, fine and costs due within 30 days, fined $50.

Stacey K. Murphy, 54, of London, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 6 months of driver’s license suspension, 30 days of jail with 27 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 1 year law abiding, fined $375, failure to control, dismissed.

Charles W. Potter, 58, of 2245 Ontario Ave., assault, continued, public defender appointed.

Jose Rodriquez, 31, of Dayton, hunt/fish without permission amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, fined $100.

Eric Roblero, 36, of 410 Linden Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered, unauthorized plates, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

John K. Anderson, 36, OVI/refusal, bench warrant ordered, driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, reckless operation, bench warrant ordered.

Ryan D. Hookfin, 58, of 3821 Springfield Jamestown Road, drug paraphernalia offense, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Jaronte Tilman, 31, of 244 W. Johnny Lytle Ave., aggravated menacing, guilty, 180 days of jail with 139 days suspended, 180 days jail, 41 days credit for time served, 139 suspended, fined $200.

Layla M. Ward, 43, of Medway, aggravated menacing, dismissed - prosecutor request, telephone harassment, dismissed - prosecutor request, attempt, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Jordan Young, 33, of 1023 Garfield Ave., request for bail, dismissed.

Vincent Lutz, 40, of Columbus, driving under suspension OVI suspension amended to driving under suspension, guilty, fined $200.

Satnam Singh, 34, of 1910 E. High St., Apt. 1b, discharging firearms, continued, DNQ public defender.

Paul T. Armstrong, 50, of 116 1/2 E. McCreight, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $1,000.

Anthony M. Brim, 43, of 514 Fremont Ave., bench warrant serve defendant jailed, guilty.

Jeremy H. Carmichael, 38, of 948 Sunset Ave., obstructing official business, continued, public defender appointed, bond $5,000.

Cullen S. Miller, 28, of 1111 1/2 E. Main St., warrant served defendant jailed, guilty.

Danielle P. Waller, 31, of 22 E. Madison Ave., aggravated burglary, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $15,000, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.