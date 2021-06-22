springfield-news-sun logo
Cases called include:

Shawn Q. Adams, 36, of 432 Lyle Ave., child endangering, innocent, continued, PD appointed, bond $2,500.

Shawn Q. Adams, 36, child endangering, innocent, continued, bond $1,500.

Shawn Q. Adams, 36, child endangering, continued, PD appointed, bond $1,000.

Alfred A. Hudson, 53, of 1751 Clifton Ave., assault, innocent, continued, NAPT.

Jeremy C. Johnson, 41, of Columbus, OH, fugitive, continued, bond $10,000.

Brian King, 50, of 816 E. John St. C, request for bail, dismissed.

Angela L. Leonard, 41, of 5806 Springfield Xenia Rd., weapons under disability, innocent, continued, PD appointed, bond $5,000, weapons while intoxicated, innocent, continued, PD appointed, bond $1,000.

Kathryn T. Mayberry, 41, of 1122 N. Murray, OVI, guilty, continued, bond $15,000.

Shalene D. Radford, 43, violation of TPO, innocent, continued, no contact condition of bond, PD appointed, defendant not to be at 531 S. York St., OR bond.

Michael R. Smith, 43, of 900 Robinson Dr., fugitive, innocent, continued, waiver of extradition signed.

Kelsey C. Straughn, 27, of Columbus, OH, fugitive, continued, bond $10,000.

