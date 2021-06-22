Jeremy C. Johnson, 41, of Columbus, OH, fugitive, continued, bond $10,000.

Brian King, 50, of 816 E. John St. C, request for bail, dismissed.

Angela L. Leonard, 41, of 5806 Springfield Xenia Rd., weapons under disability, innocent, continued, PD appointed, bond $5,000, weapons while intoxicated, innocent, continued, PD appointed, bond $1,000.

Kathryn T. Mayberry, 41, of 1122 N. Murray, OVI, guilty, continued, bond $15,000.

Shalene D. Radford, 43, violation of TPO, innocent, continued, no contact condition of bond, PD appointed, defendant not to be at 531 S. York St., OR bond.

Michael R. Smith, 43, of 900 Robinson Dr., fugitive, innocent, continued, waiver of extradition signed.

Kelsey C. Straughn, 27, of Columbus, OH, fugitive, continued, bond $10,000.