Cases called included:
Jason R. Caroppoli, 39, of New Carlisle, OH, theft, continued, PD appointed, no contact with Walgreens as condition of bond, bond $2,500, theft, continued, PD appointed, no contact with Groceryland as condition of bond, bond $2,500, pass bad check, continued, PD appointed, no contact with Walmart on Bechtle as condition of bond, bond $2,500, theft, continued, DUS judgment suspension, continued, OR bond.
Jason R. Caroppoli, 39, of New Carlisle, OH, obstructing official business, continued, PD appointed, bond $1,000.
Coty Cooper, 27, request for bail, innocent, continued, bond set at “no bond”.
Taveont L. Dennis-miller, 22, of 1429 Broadway St., aggravated robbery, innocent, continued, PD appointed.
Joseph H. Doss, 44, of Urbana, OH, violation of TPO, innocent, continued, no contact condition of bond, OR bond.
Travis R. Fuller, 40, of 521 N. Shaffer St., criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.
Brandon L. Konicki, 37, assault, continued, PD appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $2,500.
Israel J. Koob, 21, of 507 Chestnut Ave., assault, guilty, continued, PSI ordered, bond set at “no bond” pending PSI.
Jessie L. Pierson, 40, of 3560 Old Springfield Road, dismissed - prosecutor request.
Branden L. White, 20, of 804 W. High St., aggravated menacing, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact condition of bond, OR bond.
Dakota W. Whitt, 29, assault, continued, PD appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $2,500.
Dakota W. Whitt, 29, of 2841 Oletha St., theft, innocent, continued, bond $5,000.