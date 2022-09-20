springfield-news-sun logo
X

Clark County Municipal Court cases

News
20 minutes ago

Cases called included:

Jason R. Caroppoli, 39, of New Carlisle, OH, theft, continued, PD appointed, no contact with Walgreens as condition of bond, bond $2,500, theft, continued, PD appointed, no contact with Groceryland as condition of bond, bond $2,500, pass bad check, continued, PD appointed, no contact with Walmart on Bechtle as condition of bond, bond $2,500, theft, continued, DUS judgment suspension, continued, OR bond.

Jason R. Caroppoli, 39, of New Carlisle, OH, obstructing official business, continued, PD appointed, bond $1,000.

Coty Cooper, 27, request for bail, innocent, continued, bond set at “no bond”.

Taveont L. Dennis-miller, 22, of 1429 Broadway St., aggravated robbery, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

Joseph H. Doss, 44, of Urbana, OH, violation of TPO, innocent, continued, no contact condition of bond, OR bond.

Travis R. Fuller, 40, of 521 N. Shaffer St., criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Brandon L. Konicki, 37, assault, continued, PD appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $2,500.

Israel J. Koob, 21, of 507 Chestnut Ave., assault, guilty, continued, PSI ordered, bond set at “no bond” pending PSI.

Jessie L. Pierson, 40, of 3560 Old Springfield Road, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Branden L. White, 20, of 804 W. High St., aggravated menacing, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact condition of bond, OR bond.

Dakota W. Whitt, 29, assault, continued, PD appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $2,500.

Dakota W. Whitt, 29, of 2841 Oletha St., theft, innocent, continued, bond $5,000.

In Other News
1
Pike County murder trial: Watch Day 7 in court live
2
Duke Energy, PUCO reach agreement on distribution rate increase
3
Springfield Police still looking for clues in gas station fatal...
4
‘Students are our future leaders:’ Two area teachers making a...
5
Food truck event a part of things to do this week in Clark, Champaign...
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top