Shelby S. Galbert, 28, of 1717 Kenwood Ave., vandalism, dismissed - prosecutor request.

E. S. Donna R. Howard, 43, of 130 Prairie Ave., driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000, improper left turn, bench warrant ordered.

David W. Imbody, 55, of 1905 W. High St., failure to appear or unpaid fine suspended, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Michael R. Smith, 46, of 5069 Lower Valley Pike, theft, innocent, continued, bond $5,000.

Nievik A. S. Wight, 23, of 205 N. Clairmont Ave., criminal damaging, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Christopher M. Campbell, 46, of South Charleston, OVI, bench warrant ordered, failure to control, bench warrant ordered.

Dwain M. Garrett, 36, of London, OVI, guilty, 60 days of jail with 57 days suspended, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 1 year law abide, deft report to security 8/19/24 for jail stay, administrative license suspension termed without fee- fine and costs due within 6 months, fined $375.

Chamarr S. Curry, 31, of 302 Selma Road, OVI, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, two lights, bench warrant ordered, texting while driving, bench warrant ordered.

Cierra Edwards, 34, of 327 S. Wittenberg, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Keegan J. Friend, 29, of 308 Belleair, theft, continued, bond changed to “OR”, driving under suspension OVI suspension, continued, bond remains $1,500 community service/10%.

Michael L. Gallaugher, 24, of Columbus, request for bail, dismissed.

Amber N. Parks, 31, of 2159 Larch St., request for bail, dismissed.

Jamier A. Ross, 31, of 1827 S. Belmont Ave., criminal damaging, dismissed, theft, guilty, 50 days of jail, jail concurrent with 23CRB3134, theft, guilty, 50 days of jail, jail concurrent with 23CRB3133.

Miniaya Bibbs, 21, of 107 E. Rose St., theft, guilty, 180 days of jail, 12 months of probation, in the event the defendant is released early for treatment, she shall be on ISP, with payment of restitution as a condition of probation, possession of criminal tools, dismissed, theft, guilty, 180 days of jail, credit for time served, 12 months of probation, jail time concurrent with 24CRB00776, 1866 and 1867, should the defendant be released early for treatment, she shall be on ISP, with restitution as a condition.

Jamie L. Brown, 37, theft, guilty, credit for time served.

Michael A. Brown Jr., 44, of 1364 S. Fountain Ave., aggravated burglary, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, strangulation, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, strangulation, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Harry W. Burns, 49, of 1940 Primm Drive, OVI, bench warrant ordered, unauthorized plates, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, marked lanes, bench warrant ordered, speed for conditions, bench warrant ordered, turn and stop signal, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Brittany S. Ceyler, 35, of Sidney, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Demetrius Clay, 35, of 218 E. Euclid Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI/refusal, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered.

Matthew B. Finney, 55, of 614 Mason St., OVI, bench warrant ordered.

Aaron J. Hunt, 36, address unknown, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Brandi Mcdaniel, 46, of 501 W. High St., assault, dismissed, resisting arrest, dismissed.

Joshua L. Morris, 35, of 912 Stump Lane, aggravated menacing, dismissed - prosecutor request, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Casey Oldham, 43, of 212 The Post Road, Apt. C, criminal mischief, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Ashley M. Reeder, 37, of 1115 Broadway St., use and possession of drug paraphernalia amended to disorderly conduct, guilty.

John H. Tomlin, 47, of 4141 Troy Road, OVI, continued, texting while driving, dismissed.

Matthew M. Welliver, 31, of 417 1/2 Willard Ave., possess drug abuse instrument, dismissed, use and possession of drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

Brittany Nash, 31, of Dayton, disregard of safety, guilty, fine and costs due within 2 months, fined $150.

Gwendolyn N. Risden, 35, of 1310 Skyline Lane, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Robert L. Dodson, 39, of Columbus, request for bail, dismissed.

Jason A. Fitzgerald, 42, of 421 E. Southern Ave., domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered, unlawful restitution, bench warrant ordered.

Yesenia T. Betsey, 32, of 944 Sunset Ave., Apt. H, violate/protection order, continued, bond amended to $1,000 community service/10%.

Benjamin Roberts, 30, of New Carlisle, OVI, guilty, 180 days of jail with 177 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, probation will be ISP, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fine/costs due 30 days before end of probation, fined $375.

