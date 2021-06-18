Courtney Self, 30, of 504 E. Southern Ave., request for bail, innocent, continued, bond set at “no bond”.

Alexander E. Cantano, 28, theft, dismissed, obstructing official business, dismissed, resisting arrest, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 30 days jail suspended, defendant to comply with probation, in 20crb01225.

Keegan M. Dolby, 22, of London, OH, weapons for taking game, dismissed.

Timothy D. Howard Jr., 35, of Dayton, OH, OVI, bench warrant ordered, temporary permit, bench warrant ordered, speed, bench warrant ordered.

Larry L. Jones, 53, of 303 N. Race St., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed, aggravated menacing, guilty, 10 days of jail with 10 days suspended, 10 days jail, suspended, fined $100, aggravated menacing, dismissed.

Anton M. Pike, 18, of 1576 Mckinley Ave., violation of TPO, bench warrant ordered.

Billy H. Smith, 34, of 1053 Farlow St., aggravated menacing, dismissed - prosecutor request, discharge firearms, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Brian D. Deyo, 34, of 1345 Vester Ave. Apt. F, assault, continued, NAPT.

Justin R. Foulke, 34, of Tremont City, OH, domestic violence, continued, assault, dismissed

Donald M. Greeno, 26, flee/elude police officer, dismissed - indicted.

Tiffany Jones, 37, of 644 W. First St., theft, bench warrant ordered, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Bennie King IV, 30, of 27 E. Liberty St., domestic violence, continued, PD appointed, no contact, assault, continued, aggravated menacing, continued, PD appointed, no contact.

Kira M. Ruckman, 38, of 1205 Vester Ave., OVI, guilty, 12 months of driver license suspension, 3 days of jail, 3 days credit for time served, no ALS, fined $375.

Charles D. Smith, 64, of Cincinnati, OH, OVI-mari/metabolite, guilty, 12 months of driver license suspension, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, no ALS, fined $375.