Marquise A. Mcpherson, 32, of 319 Corlington, operate without valid operator license, continued, bond $1,000.

Marquise A. Mcpherson, 32, of 1007 S. Lowry Ave., request for bail, continued, bond $2,500.

Dorothy M. Park, 23, of 1940 Primm Drive, Apt. G, fail to register dog, continued, OR bond.

Jennifer R. Fielder, 29, of South Charleston, OH, OVI, continued, OVI/breath, continued.

David L. Graham, 25, of 2610 Middle Urbana Road, burglary/person present reduced to criminal trespass, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 30 days jail, suspended, no new arrests, remain in, treatment and medication, fined $100.

Cameron L. Horton, 33, of Columbus, OH, aggravated menacing, dismissed, domestic violence, dismissed.

Joshua L. Morris, 33, of 227 W. Clark St., OVI, continued, OVI, dismissed, DUS, dismissed, improper starting/backing, dismissed.

Tiesha Rogers, 31, of 505 Knickerbocker Ave., OVI, continued, OVI/breath, dismissed, tail lights, dismissed.

Chad E. Castin, 50, of Enon, OH, OVI reduced to physical control, guilty, 120 days of jail with 120 days suspended, no further offenses pay fines and costs, fined $350, failure to control, dismissed, open container in vehicle, dismissed.

Thomas L. Coontz, 56, of 436 W. Mccreight Ave., OVI, continued, refer to dip, OVI/breath, dismissed, two lights, dismissed.

Tejan K. Coran, 20, of 3148 Sandalwood Ave., obstructing official business, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Robert A. Gutwein, 58, of 5578 W. National Road, OVI reduced to physical control, guilty, 160 days of jail with 160 days suspended, 12 months of probation, fined $500.

Matthew J. Harrison, 36, of 1213 E. John St., Apt. K, OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered, DUS OVI suspension, bench warrant ordered, speed, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered, DUS OVI suspension, bench warrant ordered, FTY/red light, bench warrant ordered, operating without use all s/b, bench warrant ordered.

William A. Hayes, 37, of 1914 Charles St., failure to disclose own personal information, bench warrant ordered.

Richard D. L. Martin Jr., 29, of 1009 Clifton, menacing, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Meghan A. Mcgregor, 27, of 1173 Driscoll Ave., OVI reduced to physical control, guilty, 160 days of jail with 160 days suspended, 12 months of probation, must complete rules of probation, fined $500, OVI, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed.

Stephen L. Mitchem, 37, of 32 Buxton Ave., driver license required, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed.

Kayana D. Ragland, 24, of 1036 W. High St., assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Kristie R. Vanhorn, 28, of 1020 Eastgate Road, OVI, dismissed - prosecutor request, OVI, dismissed - prosecutor request, FTY/red light, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Jared A. Deaton, 32, of New Carlisle, OH, assault, dismissed.

Jamie L. Morrissey, 36, of Dayton, OH, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Eugene D. Nave, 41, of South Vienna, OH, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Alexis N. Dixone, of 564 E. Cassilly, menacing, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Mark A. Helton Jr., 38, of 600 S. Clairmont Ave., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Deangelo M. Mcelroy, 43, of 133 The Post Road, OVI, continued, refer to dip, OVI/breath, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed.

Timothy L. Mcmahon, 42, of 229 Stanton Ave., resisting arrest, bench warrant ordered.

Izaye Y. Eubanks, 20, of 1315 Clifton Ave., parole violation warrant served-defendant jailed, guilty.

Izaye Y. S. Eubanks, 20, of 1315 Clifton Ave., assault, innocent, continued, PD appointed, OR bond.

Sparkle M. Eubanks, 40, of 1315 Clifton Ave., robbery, continued, PD appointed, bond $15,000.

Destiny L. Jones, 26, of Troy, OH, violation TPO, continued, OR bond.

Mark A. Jones, 63, of 508 Fair St., criminal trespass, continued, PD appointed, bond $1,000, use/possess drug paraphernalia, continued, criminal trespass, continued, PD appointed, bond $1,000.

Brandi N. Lewis, 32, of 558 E. Northern Ave., possess drug abuse instrument, continued, PD appointed, bond $1,000.

Joseph Salazar, 31, of 328 W. Clark St., falsification, innocent, continued, bond $3,000.

Joseph A. Salazar, 31, of 519 E. Cassilly St., fugitive, innocent, continued, bond set at “no bond”.

Matthew W. Smith, 44, of 519 E. Cassilly St., theft, continued, PD appointed, bond $2,500, flee/elude police officer, continued, PD appointed, bond $2,000.