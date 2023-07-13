BreakingNews
Clark County Municipal Court cases

News
31 minutes ago

Cases called included:

Randy T. Brakeall III, 31, of 310 E. Pleasant St., assault, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Daron M. Carr, 20, of 1544 Winding Trail, receiving stolen property, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Brianna Cordle, 21, of 1017 Summer St., strangulation, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $5,000.

Chance J. W Craft, 26, of Medway, criminal damaging, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Terrance E. Locke, 63, of 238 W. Auburn Ave., theft, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Dale E. Parker II, 24, falsification, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered, rear red reflectors, bench warrant ordered, bond $100, lighted lights required, bench warrant ordered.

Jeanette M. Pompe, 56, of 805 Farnham St., bench warrant returned from Clark County Sheriff’s Office, guilty.

Keith L. Roe, 60, aggravated menacing, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Tyler A. Scerba, 20, of 219 N. Florence, bench warrant served-def jailed, guilty.

Omarion J. Webster, 19, of 300 E. Johnson Ave., assault, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

James L. Cunningham, 50, of 1018 Tibbetts Ave., violation of temporary protection order, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, violation of temporary protection order, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

James L. Cunningham, 50, of 1018 Tibbetts Ave., violation of temporary protection order, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, violation of temporary protection order, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, violation of temporary protection order, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Henry W. Shepherd, 47, of 37 E. Madison Ave. H, criminal trespass, continued, public defender appointed, criminal trespass, continued, criminal trespass, continued, public defender appointed.

Tony R. Tracey, 46, of New Carlisle, aggravated menacing, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Eric J. Hall, 56, of 1638 Satinwood Circle, violation of temporary protection order/CPO, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

