Cases called included:
Joe Aguillar, 45, of Urbana, OH, bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty, bond $7,500, guilty.
Travis R. Fuller, 40, of 521 N. Schaefer St., OVI, innocent, continued, bond $5,000.
Travis R. Fuller, 40, of 521 N. Shaffer St., criminal trespass, innocent, continued, bond $2,500.
Travis R. Fuller, 40, of 521 N. Shaffer St., bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty, bond $2,500.
Gerald A. Parish II, 57, of 3025 Troehler Road, bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty, OR bond.
Stephen D. Phillips, 50, of 315 S. Burnett Road #603, S/U for C/S, warrant recalled, guilty.
Blair Pyles, 42, of 2100 E. High St., Apt. 9L, hunt/fish without permission, guilty, guilty, 3 days of jail with 3 days suspended, no further violations of hunting for 1 year, assessed costs $250.
Michael A. Terrell Sr., 42, of 603 Lowry Ave., domestic violence, continued, PD appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $2,500.
Andrew C. Wight, 48, of 2435 E. High St., Apt. 3, felonious assault/weapon, continued, PD appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $20,000.
Kevin M. Wright, 35, of 4100 Troy Road Lot 95, request for bail, innocent, continued, bond set at “no bond”.