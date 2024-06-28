Clark County Municipal Court cases

Cases called included:

Brooklyn A. R. Bishop, 19, of 1924 Ontario Ave., aggravated robbery, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $15,000.

Andre D. Chilton, 30, of 2348 N. Limestone St., Apt. 2, pr admitted - violation found, guilty.

Kenneth J. Cline, 64, of 4116 Imperial Drive, probation violation admitted-violation found, guilty.

Kelly L. Davis, 46, of Ironton, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Walgreens.

Kelly L. Davis, 46, of Ironton, criminal damaging, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

David A. Dodson, 42, of 705 Meredith St., theft, innocent, continued, no contact with Gamestop, bond $500.

Martha A. Gebby, 49, of 2531 S. Limestone St., theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Walmart.

James H. Hodge, 48, bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty, bond $2,500, criminal trespass, continued, public defender appointed, bond $500.

Stefan E. Jones, 48, of 312 Ludlow Ave., assault, innocent, continued, no contact, released on own recognizance bond.

Stefan E. Jones, 48, of 312 Ludlow Ave., theft, innocent, continued, no contact with Cashland E. Main St., released on own recognizance bond.

Will R. Lewis, 31, of Cincinnati, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Gamestop, bond $500.

Tayveon C. Piper, 18, of Dayton, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Gamestop, bond $500.

Paul J. Russell III, 35, of 604 Selma Road, theft, continued, public defender appointed, bond $1,500.

Tre M. A. Stillgess, 30, of 1003 Fruitland Ave., domestic violence, innocent, continued, no contact, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Dayshia R. White, 21, of 924 S. Fountain Ave., aggravated robbery, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $15,000.

Joseph K. E. Wills Jr., 24, of Toledo, aggravated robbery, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $20,000.

Joshua P.Bilunka, 38, of 723 Mason St., theft, continued, public defender appointed.

Marcus J. Hampton, 25, of 1004 Park Ave., domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, assault, continued, domestic violence, continued, assault, continued, strangulation, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Von W. Hutchins, 54, of 1538 W. Clark St., violate/protection order, dismissed, violate/protection order, dismissed.

Robert H. Kittle, 35, of 1099 Beacon St., falsification, continued, bond remains $2,500 community service/10%.

Michael L. Murray, 37, of 2420 Mayfair Drive, complicity, bench warrant ordered.

Fredrick S. Stokes, 50, of Marysville, robbery, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

