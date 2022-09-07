Courtney E. Hess, 23, of 815 Linden Ave., assault, innocent, continued, eligible defendant, no contact with Angela Friend.

Ian J. Juneau, 39, of 1345 Lagonda Ave., bond set at “no bond”, guilty.

Sharon Makowski, 53, of 408 E. Grand Ave., parole violation warrant returned from Clark County Sheriff’s Office, guilty.

Bobby R. Manning Jr., 49, of 3907 Bosart Road, firearms in motor vehicle, continued, OVI, innocent, continued, DUS OVI suspension, innocent, continued, marked lanes, innocent, continued, seat belt, innocent, continued.

Justin W. Mathers, 33, of 401 N. Western, vehicular vandalism, innocent, continued, eligible defendant.

Richard H. Robinson Sr., 55, of 4726 Security Drive, Apt. 302, DUS, no contest, continued, OR bond.

Jason L. Silvers, 31, of 1606 Highland Ave., assault, continued, PD appointed, no contact with all victims, bond $1,500, aggravated menacing, continued, child endangering, continued, domestic violence, continued.

Jason L. Silvers, 31, of 1606 Highland Ave. #1/2, theft, innocent, continued, bond $2,500.