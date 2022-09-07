Cases called included:
Kevin E. Becraft, 37, of 755 Shrine Road, flee/elude police officer, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,000, DUS- operator license forfeiture, bench warrant ordered, bond $500, traffic control device, bench warrant ordered.
Andre D. Chilton, 29, of 705 E. Cecil St., confinement of dogs, continued, bond $1,000, confinement of dogs, continued, confinement of dogs, continued, fail to display dog license, continued, fail to display dog license, continued, fail to display dog license, continued, fail to display dog license, continued, resisting arrest, innocent, continued, bond $5,000.
Elzie Davis, 47, of 450 Vale Rd, parole violation denied, guilty.
Anthony T. Fenwick, 50, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000.
Courtney E. Hess, 23, of 815 Linden Ave., assault, innocent, continued, eligible defendant, no contact with Angela Friend.
Ian J. Juneau, 39, of 1345 Lagonda Ave., bond set at “no bond”, guilty.
Sharon Makowski, 53, of 408 E. Grand Ave., parole violation warrant returned from Clark County Sheriff’s Office, guilty.
Bobby R. Manning Jr., 49, of 3907 Bosart Road, firearms in motor vehicle, continued, OVI, innocent, continued, DUS OVI suspension, innocent, continued, marked lanes, innocent, continued, seat belt, innocent, continued.
Justin W. Mathers, 33, of 401 N. Western, vehicular vandalism, innocent, continued, eligible defendant.
Richard H. Robinson Sr., 55, of 4726 Security Drive, Apt. 302, DUS, no contest, continued, OR bond.
Jason L. Silvers, 31, of 1606 Highland Ave., assault, continued, PD appointed, no contact with all victims, bond $1,500, aggravated menacing, continued, child endangering, continued, domestic violence, continued.
Jason L. Silvers, 31, of 1606 Highland Ave. #1/2, theft, innocent, continued, bond $2,500.