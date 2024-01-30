James W. Brown, 64, of 1414 Bryn Mawr Drive, driving under suspension- operator’s license forfeiture, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, driver license required, bench warrant ordered, failure to stop at the scene of an accident, bench warrant ordered, stop sign, bench warrant ordered.

William P. Bussey, 37, of Fairborn, complicity, innocent, continued, eligible defendant, bond $2,500.

Julian Craig, 21, of 1318 Amherst Road, violation of temporary protection order, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Norman L. Gray II, 34, of 2624 Lexington Ave., obstructing official business, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500, criminal damaging, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Cathy Y. Harris, 49, of 720 Broadway St., bench warrant returned from Clark County Sheriff’s Office, guilty, bond $1,000.

Ashley D. Helton, 39, of Urbana, assault, innocent, continued, eligible defendant.

Dennis A. Johnson, 29, of 5326 S. Charleston Pike, strangulation, innocent, continued, did not qualify for public defender, bond $5,000.

Charles B. Milton, 48, of 4547 Willowbrook Drive, domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Timothy J. Russell, 44, of Enon, violation of temporary protection order, innocent, continued, bond $5,000.

George J. Smith, 21, of 1318 W. Jefferson St., theft, innocent, continued, eligible defendant.

Tryquan M. Threats, 20, of 615 N. Mason St., criminal damaging, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.