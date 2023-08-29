Cases called included:

Bryon J. Burton, 28, of 2520 Northmoor Drive, violation of temporary protection order, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, bond $1,500.

Jerry R. Clifford Sr., 47, of 226 S. Race St., theft, innocent, continued, no contact condition of bond, public defender appointed, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Anthony Cline, 31, of 915 Pine St., domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $5,000.

Triavona D. Day, 44, of 212 W. Parkwood Ave., aggravated burglary, innocent, continued, refused public defender, no contact condition of bond, bond $1,500.

Christopher B. Heid, 51, of 521 Homeview, assault, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Iziah D. Henery, 21, of 1116 Heard Ave., bench warrant returned from Clark County Sheriff’s Office, guilty, bond $5,000.

James R. Hughes II, 53, of 2818 Maplewood Ave., receiving stolen property, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Gloria B. Jackson, 46, of 206 N. Greenmont Ave., assault, innocent, continued, no contact condition of bond, public defender appointed.

Kevin J. Johnson III, 26, of 132 Delcourt Drive, assault, innocent, continued, bond $2,500, bench warrant served-defendant jailed, guilty.

Robby A. Madden, 37, of Columbus, burglary, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Journey A. Powellnn, 23, of Urbana, obstructing official business, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, bond $1,500.

Danielle Robinson, 28, of 2102 N. Hadley Road, OVI, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Tamara K. Shonkwiler, 50, of 1886 Lincoln Park Circle, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Nicolas Yvon, 64, of 327 W. Clark St., request for bail, dismissed.