Vernon E. Crist, 56, of New Carlisle, OH, weapons while intoxicated, continued, pd appointed.

Alexis K. Gibbons, 19, of Urbana, OH, criminal damaging, continued, pd appointed.

Anthony W. Patterson, 40, of 825 E. High St., assault, dismissed - prosecutor request, falsification, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Anthony W. Patterson, 40, of 1566 E. Main St., assault, guilty, 60 days of jail, 60 days jail, consecutive to 20crb02960, CTS for jail since 1/19/2021, criminal trespass, dismissed - prosecutor request, criminal trespass, dismissed - prosecutor request, criminal trespass, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Anthony W. Patterson, 40, of 1566 E. Main St., theft, guilty, 60 days of jail, 60 days jail, consecutive to 20crb03059.

Anthony W. Patterson, 40, aggravated trespass, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Brandon L. Ritzel, 21, of Xenia, OH, OVI, guilty, 3 days of jail, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of driver license suspension, fined $375, failure to control, dismissed.

Clarence T. A. Scott, 41, of Urbana, OH, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Stephen E. Stephens, 71, of 241 S. Greenmount Ave. Apt B, OVI reduced to physical control, guilty, als to continue per amk, fined $100, OVI, dismissed, DUS- operator license forfeiture, dismissed, improper starting/backing, guilty, fined $10.

Scott C. Wilson, 37, of 1107 Farlow St., receiving stolen property, continued, pd appointed.