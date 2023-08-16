Cases called included:

Donald A. Bowshier Jr., 37, of 1230 Highland Ave., criminal damaging, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Richard D. Conwell, 45, of 427 Willard Ave., violation of temporary protection order, innocent, continued, bond $2,500.

Richard D. Conwell, 45, of 4900 Ridgewood Road W., violation of temporary protection order, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Douglas P. Hill, 45, of New Carlisle, resisting arrest, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,000, disorderly conduct, bench warrant ordered, menacing, bench warrant ordered.

Derek M. Holmes, 33, of 1600 W. Main St., possess drug abuse instrument, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Darien L. Portman, 32, of 820 W. Grand Ave., criminal child enticement, innocent, continued, DNQ public defender, released on own recognizance bond.

Levi J. Simpson, 25, of 201 College, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

John W. Watkins III, 32, flee/elude police officer, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, obstructing official business, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Dawn M. Bell, 47, of 6045 Springfield-Xenia Road, Apt. 4, theft, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, suspended on no further theft offenses for 2 years, fine and costs to be paid by Sept. 1, 2023, fined $100.

Samuel B. Doyle, 29, of 29 E. Third St., criminal trespass amended to disorderly, guilty, fine and costs to be paid in 2 weeks, fined $100.

Dustin A. Greathouse, 34, of Dayton, assault, continued, no contact condition of bond.

Gina L. Lane, 62, of Englewood, criminal trespass, continued, refused public defender.

Jason Balmer, 46, of New Carlisle, criminal damaging, continued, refused public defender, waives attorney, pro se.

Brooklyn Bishop, 19, of 1924 Ontario Ave., assault, continued, public defender appointed.

Frederick L. Lebon, 51, of 133 E. Southern Ave., burglary, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Lyle A. Wilkinson, 39, of 1351 S. Plum St., felonious assault/weapon, dismissed, flee/elude police officer, dismissed, obstructing official business, dismissed.

Donald A. Bowshier Jr., 37, of 1230 Highland Ave., felonious assault, dismissed.

Eli K. Ennis, 19, of Medway, theft, dismissed.

Cody S. Havens, 34, of 120 N. Fountain Ave., intimidation, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, violation of temporary protection order, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Tatia L. Henry, 52, of 3222 E. High St., theft, continued, public defender appointed.

Charles T. Ingledue, 24, of 311 W. Auburn Ave., weapons under disability, dismissed.

Franklin L. Wilson, 37, of 1207 W. Mulberry St., violation of temporary protection order, dismissed.