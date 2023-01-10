BreakingNews
Cases called included:

Amber R. Calendine, 42, of 904 W. Mulberry St., criminal damaging, innocent, continued, PD appointed, OR bond.

Heather Cleelan, 34, of 1752 S. Center Blvd., bench warrant returned from Clark County Sheriff’s Office, guilty.

Anna M Dunn, 40, of 2318 Irwin Ave., theft, guilty, guilty, 10 days of jail with 10 days suspended, no new offenses, pay costs.

Shaun E. Fleming Jr., 31, of 707 Tibbetts Ave., felonious assault/weapon, continued, bond $25,000.

Joseph R. Gray, 31, of 355 Birch Road, falsification, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered.

Mark A. Hall, 32, of 1615 Shelby Drive, bench warrant returned from Clark County Sheriff’s Office, guilty, OR bond.

Jacob L. Johnson, 37, of 915 W. Johnny Lytle, OVI, continued, PD appointed, bond $10,000.

Christopher M. Persinger, 34, of Medway, OH, bench warrant returned from Clark County Sheriff’s Office, guilty, bond $5,000, guilty.

Michael E. Spann Jr., 22, of Fairborn, OH, bench warrant served-defendant jailed, guilty.

