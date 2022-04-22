springfield-news-sun logo
Clark County Municipal Court cases

10 hours ago

Cases called included:

Troy Bowman, 56, of 2541 Columbus Ave., criminal trespass, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact with Total Towing, OR bond.

Jason R. Caroppoli, 38, of New Carlisle, theft, innocent, continued, OR bond.

Sidney Jacobs II, 32, of New Carlisle, violation of TPO, innocent, continued, PD appointed, conducive of bond same as in 22CRB1068, OR bond.

Lorren T. McKeever, 27, of 4550 Eldora St., PV warrant returned from Clark County Sheriff’s Office, guilty, bond $2,500.

Eric B. Dotson, 27, of 1619 Warder St., criminal trespass, continued, NAPT.

Tyler R. Roberts, 35, of 437 W. Possum Road, theft, continued, PD appointed.

James L. Gilliam, 39, of 1702 Lagonda Ave., domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Tanner Litteral, 20, of 4825 Curtis Dr., OVI, bench warrant ordered.

