Miguel Robert Martinez II, 56, of 241 W. Yellow Springs #24, aggravated menacing, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

Deondrae Michael Poole, 19, of 531 S. York St., assault, innocent, continued, NAPT, criminal damaging, innocent, continued, NAPT, domestic violence, innocent, continued, NAPT, assault, innocent, continued, assault, innocent, continued, NAPT.

Crystal L. Villanueva, 36, of Dayton, DUS, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000, drive w/out valid license, bench warrant ordered.

Dontese J. Vinson, 19, of 329 S. Wittenberg, obstructing official business, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

Tiffany L. Adams, 42, of 2133 Memorial Dr., receiving stolen property, dismissed - indicted.

Rodrigo Aviles, 20, of 2639 Zimmerman St., OVI, continued, failure to control, continued, OVI/urine, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Aldo F. Roblero Ortega, 23, of 620 Rice Street, OVI reduced to physical control, guilty, 10 days of jail with 7 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, fined $300, DUS, dismissed, marked lanes reduced to reckless operation, guilty, fined $50.

Dejuan Shepherd, 42, of 563 E McCreight Ave., OVI-reduced to physical control, guilty, 10 days of jail with 10 days suspended, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, fined $300, OVI/breath, dismissed, two lights, dismissed.

Darrell A. L. Sickels III, 34, of 1840 Selma Rd, agg. burglary, dismissed - prosecutor request, felonious assault/weapon, dismissed - prosecutor request, weapons/under disability, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Michael Douglas Simms, 35, of 741 Dwight Road, felonious assault, dismissed - indicted.

Ronita L. Powers, 55, of 1275 S Plum, menacing, continued, PD appointed.

Craig A. Barnett, 38, of 1516 Sunset Ave., assault, bench warrant ordered.

Joshua N. Hardeman, 31, of 768 Burnett, criminal trespass, continued, PD appointed, no return to address.

James D. Holmes, 62, of Fairborn, OH, OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI/refusal, bench warrant ordered, DUS, bench warrant ordered, fail to register, bench warrant ordered, open container, bench warrant ordered.

William A. Kelley, 48, of 1569 Lexington Ave, theft, continued, PD appointed.

Mark J. Nelson, 50, of 513 Vine St., theft, continued, theft, continued, PD appointed.

Tyler Eugene Walker, 20, of 373 Hensel Ave., OVI, continued, under age OVI, dismissed, tail lights, dismissed, operating without use all seatbelts, dismissed.

Jeremy D. Bradley, 21, of 155 Leffel Lane, domestic violence, continued, PD appointed, no contact.

Bennie King IV, 30, of 27 E. Liberty St., firearms in motor vehicle, dismissed - indicted, carry concealed weapon, dismissed - indicted.