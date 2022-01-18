Hamburger icon
Clark County Municipal Court cases

News
12 minutes ago

Cases called included:

Gregory J. Bacon Jr., 26, of 2021 Rosewood, criminal trespass, continued, PD appointed.

Jason R. Caroppoli, 38, of 550 W. Parkwood Ave., theft, continued, PD appointed, no contact/not to be 500 feet 508 S. Burnett, bond $1,500.

Nicole L. Hess, 39, of 2850 E. Main St., obstructing official business, guilty, continued, bond set at “no bond,” refused PD.

Richard D. Martin Jr., 28, of 517 1/2 Cedar St., menacing, innocent, continued, did not qualify for PD, NAPT, or bond.

Ryan M. McAfee, 32, of 1638 Springmont Ave., DUS OVI suspension, continued, PD appointed, or bond.

William S. McNair, 49, of Rockingham, North Carolina, use/possess drug paraphernalia, continued, PD appointed, bond $500, physical control, continued, PD appointed.

Brian K. Wilson, 43, of Saint Paris, theft, continued, PD appointed, no contact/not to be 500 feet Dunham’s, bond $1,000.

John C. Wilson II, 30, of West Union, request for bail, continued, bond $1,500.

Willie H. Harvey, 47, of Columbus, robbery, continued, PD appointed, no contact conducive of bond.

