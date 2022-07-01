Shanna M. Gilbert, 44, of 1566 Prospect, theft, innocent, continued, OR Bond.

Perez Luis Enrique Hernandez, 23, of 1864 Clifton Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, turn and stop signal, bench warrant ordered.

Brynn N. McMahon, 22, of 1207 Burt St., assault, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact conducive of bond.

Javier M. Rodriguez, 21, OVI, guilty, guilty, 12 months of DL suspension, 160 days of jail with 157 days suspended, 12 months of probation, assessed costs $375, physical control, dismissed, driver license required, dismissed.

Joel T. Salyer, 39, of 2942 Avery Circle, falsification, continued, PD appointed, bond $2,500.

Jorge A. Sanchez, 35, of 197 Mound St., domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, bond $500, assault, bench warrant ordered.

Justin Wallace Justin Sr., 42, of 241 S. Yellow Springs Apt. 10, PV warrant served deft jailed, guilty.

Mickeal Henry Walters, 39, of 870 E. McCreight Ave., menacing by stalking, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact conducive of bond, bond $5,000.

Xavier Raymond Gibson, 20, of 359 S. Belmont Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered.

Edward Grilliot, 67, of Versailles, OVI, guilty, 60 days of jail with 57 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, jail suspense on 6 months law-abiding, ALS terminated without fee, fined $375, failure to control, guilty, fined $25.

Shyralynn N. Patterson, 19, of 1773 S. Center Blvd., assault, continued, PD appointed.

Michael R. Smith, 44, of 5069 Lower Valley Pk., domestic violence, dismissed - indicted.

Justice J. Wisecup 24, of 1601 W. Main St. Apt. B, felonious assault/weapon, dismissed - indicted.

Hannah B. Nickels, 18, of 2315 Irwin Ave., burglary, continued, delinquent PD.

Caleb A. Sample, 19, of 1773 S. Center Blvd., assault, continued, PD appointed.

Jordan Andrew Adkins, 27, of 9922 Sun Set Ave., domestic violence, guilty, 180 days of jail, jail concurrent with 22crb01172.

Steven R. Baker, 24, of 3200 E. National Rd. Apt. 23, domestic violence reduced to menacing, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 6 months of probation, complete drug/alcohol dependency, mental health, assessment that probation deems appropriate, fined $50.

Amber N. Bundy, 40, violation of TPO, bench warrant ordered.

Talisa M. Hall, 33, of 932 W. Liberty St., domestic violence, guilty, fined $100.

Cameron P. Martin, 28, of 1000 E. Pleasant St., DUS OVI suspension, dismissed, no operator’s license, guilty, fined $50.

Ryan McAfee, 33, of 1638 Springmont, OVI, continued, two lights, dismissed, tinted glass, dismissed.

Lawrence Oneal McCray, 47, of 8190 Murray St., domestic violence, continued, delinquent PD, no contact conducive of bond.

Debra Ann Sarven, 56, of 723 E. Madison Ave., OVI, guilty, 3 days of jail, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, ALS terminated without fee, fined $525.

Jaynae T. Soles, 23, of Dayton, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.