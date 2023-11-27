Clark County Municipal Court cases

Cases called included:

Juan H. Applin Jr., 38, of Springfield, domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointment, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond, assault, innocent, continued.

Zachariah E. Brown, 22, of Springfield, aggravated robbery, innocent, continued, refused public defender, no contact condition of bond, bond $100,000, aggravated robbery, innocent, continued, public defender refused, no contact condition of bond, bond $100,000.

Trey S. Cobb, 29, of Springfield, aggravated burglary, continued, public defender appt, no contact condition of bond, bond $50,000.

Ronald E. Coley Jr., 38, of Springfield, aggravated menacing, innocent, continued, public defender appointment, no contact condition of bond, bond $2,500, criminal damaging, innocent, continued, domestic violence, innocent, continued, burglary, continued, public defender appt, no contact condition of bond, bond $15,000, violation of temporary protection order, continued, disrupting public service, continued, violation of temporary protection order, innocent, continued, public defender appointment, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Pierre J. Dorvil, 53, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued, bond $5,000, assault, continued, aggravated menacing, continued, domestic violence, continued.

Julio Elvena, 32, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued, bond $5,000, assault, continued.

Symantha Jo Fox, 24, of Spingfield, strangulation, continued, public defender appointment, no contact condition of bond, bond $2,500, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointment, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Stanley D. Gibson, 21, of New Carlisle, obstructing official business, continued, public defender appointment, bond $2,500.

Ryanne K. Kennealy, 44, of Springfield, theft, innocent, continued, bond $2,500.

Jason D. Perdue, 47, of Springfield, domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender app, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond, assault, innocent, continued.

Phillip P. Saunders, 39, of Urbana, bench warrant served, defendant jailed, guilty, bond $15,000, theft, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Stephanie L. Stewart, 41, of Fairborn, strangulation, continued, bond $2,500, domestic violence, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

