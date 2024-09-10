Darrin Campbell Jr., 31, of 1371 Columbus Ave., attempt, innocent, continued, no contact with victim, public defender appointed/not to be within 20 feet of victims property, released on own recognizance bond.

Christopher A. Chobot, 49, of 128 Fourth Ave., bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty.

Joshua Ory IV, 36, of 401 E. Northern Ave., weapons under disability, continued, public defender appointed, bond $5,000.

Cory Jayjohn, 27, of 1808 W. Jefferson St., fugitive, continued, no bond pending transfer.

Aryn M. Mundy, 35, of 2815 Balsam Drive, use and possession of drug paraphernalia, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Jason M. Overman, 39, of 1336 Ceadarview Drive W, bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty.

James R. Parish, 35, of 1738 Ballentine Pike, theft, innocent, continued, bond remains 7,500 community service/10%.

James R. Parish, 35, of 1119 Oak St., theft, innocent, continued, no contact with Walmart on Bechtle Ave., public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

James R Parish, 35, of 1119 Oak St., obstructing official business, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Richard Peoples, 39, of 1516 N. Belmont Ave., fugitive, continued, no bond pending transfer.

Stephen E. Stephens, 20, of 1020 E. John St., Apt. B, OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, tinted glass, bench warrant ordered.

Lillian J. Tompkins, 33, of Urbana, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed/no contact with Sunoco Selma Road, released on own recognizance bond.