Miniaya Bibbs, 21, theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $1,000, possess drug abuse instrument, continued, obstructing official business, continued, theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $1,000.

Christopher A. Brown, 30, of 267 Glenmore Drive, obstructing official business, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond, failure to reinstate license, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Aaron T. Clay, 32, of 5134 Stoneridge Drive, aggravated menacing, innocent, continued, declined public defender, no contact condition of bond.

Marcus R. Cross, 39, of 373 Sherman Ave., obstructing official business, innocent, continued, bond $1,500.

Kali Dees, 21, of 710 Olive St., assault, innocent, continued, declined public defender, no contact condition of bond.

Anna J. Ervin, 60, of 1418 Lagonda Ave., assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Patrick E. Francois, 32, of Columbus, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond, strangulation, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $5,000.

Jeremiah L. Frock, 47, of 1682 Catawba Ave., criminal damaging, innocent, continued, declined public defender, no contact condition of bond.

Verdison Guillaume, 28, of 801 Elder, disrupting public service, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond, domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

John S. Marion, 22, of 3756 Lawrenceville Drive, felonious assault, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond, no contact with victim or street address.

Ronald F. Morgan, 38, of Urbana, criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Ronald F. Morgan, 38, of Urbana, driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, fail to dim, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Levi W. Rigsby, 29, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, failure to disclose own personal information info, bench warrant ordered.

Natanael Pierre, 33, of 405 S. Western Ave., domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed.