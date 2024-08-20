Justin G. Dulebohn, 33, of 909 Linden Ave., theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Cindy S. Fields, 62, of 909 Linden Ave., theft, innocent, continued, court appointed counsel, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Luther P. P. Hanshaw, 55, of 520 E. Liberty St., aggravated trespass, innocent, continued, bond $1,500.

Tiffany M. Hearn, 32, of 125 Gordon Road, assault, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Jeffrey S. Holbert, 60, of 809 Wiley, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Frisnel Homidas, 36, of 1814 Hillside Ave., abduction, continued, bond $15,000.

Victor L. Keaton, 45, of 927 Oak St., bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty, bond $3,000.

Jonathan M. Keeton, 37, of 1612 Woodward Ave., bench warrant served deft jailed, guilty, bond $10,000.

Jonathan M. Keeton, 37, of 1612 Woodward Ave., Apt. D, receiving stolen property, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Damian A. Larios, 37, of 1525 Innisfallen Ave., felonious assault/weapon, innocent, continued, no contact condition of bond, bond $5,000.

Katelyn L. Mccormick, 23, of 610 Gallagher St., assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Travis Richmond, 39, of 4065 S. Plateau Drive, criminal damaging, guilty, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Tay’Vieon Shipp, 22, of Columbus, request for bail, continued, no bond, waiver signed.