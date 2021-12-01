springfield-news-sun logo
X

Clark County Municipal Court cases

News
26 minutes ago

Cases called included:

Nyra S. Coburn, 55, of 1750 Baker Road Lot 29, theft, innocent, continued, NAPT.

Rachael L. Howard, 22, of 1826 S. Center Ave., criminal damaging, innocent, continued, NAPT.

Chris R. Johnson, 35, of 1361 Perry St., criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Scottie Seay, 37, of Dayton, OH, domestic violence, continued, no contact/not to be at 505 N. Belmont, PD appointed, bond $5,000.

Kyle L. Dinnen, 33, reduced to first degree misdemeanor receiving stolen property, guilty, 10 days of jail, 10 days jail, CTS from 11/20/2021.

Kishon Moore, 41, of Piqua, OH, domestic violence, dismissed - indicted.

Dhruvkumar B. Patel, 28, of 432 Blose St., OVI, guilty, 10 days of jail with 7 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of driver license suspension, fined $375.

Robert T. Adams, 39, of 607 Geron Drive, obstructing official business, continued, PD appointed.

Ryan J. Cassady, 28, of Columbus, OH, OVI, continued, refer to dip, failure to control, dismissed.

Michael R. Hazel, 43, of Dayton, OH, OVI, bench warrant ordered.

Joel A. Breslin, 39, of 1783 Edwards Ave., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Alichia Crawford, 41, of 155 W. College Ave., domestic violence, dismissed.

Bennie King IV, 30, of 1927 Superior Ave., disrupting public service, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Dustin M. Smith, 36, of Jamestown, OH, domestic violence, dismissed - indicted.

Tyler J. White, 20, of 2016 Sturgeon St., assault, bench warrant ordered.

In Other News
1
Clark County Pet of the Week
2
Champaign County Pet of the Week
3
Coronavirus: Clark, Champaign schools report nearly 100 new cases
4
Springfield native crowned Miss USA to compete for Miss Universe title
5
State championship send-off slated for Wildcats on Friday
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top