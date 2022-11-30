James W. Caplinger, 38, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Hunter A. Clark, 26, of 1607 Kenton St., assault, innocent, continued, NAPT, OR bond.

Bruce Dobbins, 58, of South Charleston, OH, violation of TPO, dismissed - indicted.

Travis R. Fuller, 40, of 521 N. Shaffer St., criminal trespass, innocent, continued, PD appointed, OR bond.

Shawn M. Markley, 45, of 6187 Springfield Jamestown, assault, innocent, continued, NAPT, OR bond.

Erika S. Montgomery, 32, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Kurtis D. Sadgebury, 45, of New Carlisle, OH, use/possess drug paraphernalia, innocent, continued, PD appointed, OR bond.

Chester D. Shoup, 37, of 2828 Linden Ave., guilty.

Darrell A. Thomas, 35, of Dayton, OH, parole violation warrant served defendant jailed, guilty, bond $10,000.

Amber P. Yeager, 36, of Urbana, OH, bond set at “no bond”, guilty.

Amber P. Yeager, 36, of 2570 N. Limestone St. #101, request for bail, innocent, continued, bond set at “no bond”.

Angela S. Brickman, 46, of 2148 Clifton Ave., theft, bench warrant ordered.

Jamie L. Brown, 35, of 1715 W. North, Apt. 211, fugitive, continued, to sign waiver, bond set at “no bond”.

Clifford Cowan Jr., 44, of 1725 Clay St., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Travis R. Fuller, 40, of 521 N. Shaffer St., criminal trespass, continued, PD appointed.

Christopher A. Gonzalez, 32, of 366 Raffensperger Ave., rape, dismissed - indicted.

Shyannah Hall, 27, of 1611 Lagonda Ave., request for bail, dismissed.

Chynese J. Lumford, 37, of 2956 Vester Ave., Apt. D, OVI, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered.

Brice D. Near, 25, of 2028 Providence Ave., request for bail, dismissed.

Kacie L. Boring, 28, of 640 Cedar St., obstructing justice, dismissed.

Malaysia J. Darden, 26, of 1904 Park Road, possession of drugs, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Malaysia J. Darden, 26, of 1904 Park Road, OVI, dismissed, DUS, dismissed, fail to register, dismissed, operating without use all s/b, dismissed.

Jeanette M. Pompe, 56, of 805 Farnham St., theft, guilty, 12 months of probation, 12 months of probation, fine and costs suspended due to indigency, jail suspended upon compliance with all orders within, restitution to probation for Meijers, defendant prohibited from entering into Meijers, defendant to provide PO with mental health assessment.

Daniell J. Taylor Sr., 43, theft, dismissed - indicted, possession of criminal tools, dismissed - indicted, obstructing official business, dismissed - indicted.