Cases called included:
Andre D. Chilton, 28, of 1514 Mound St., confinement of dogs, continued, or bond, confinement of dogs, continued, confinement of dogs, continued, fail to display dog license, continued, fail to display dog license, continued, fail to display dog license, continued, fail to display dog license, continued, resisting arrest, continued, PD appointed, bond $1,000.
Travis R. Fuller, 39, of 1628 Clay St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, DUS, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered.
Alyssa Lee Gregg, 20, of 1809 S. Belmont Ave., criminal damaging, innocent, continued, PD appointed.
Travis Michael C. Oglesbee, 24, of 1702 Malden Lane, abduction, innocent, continued, no contact conducive of bond, bond $2,500.
Emmanuel J. Robinson, 31, of 1010 N. Limestone St., fugitive, innocent, continued, bond set at “no bond,” PD appointed.
James M. Swain, 38, of 2207 Ontario Ave., domestic violence, innocent, continued, no contact conducive of bond, bond $2,500
Johnathan Allan Yancey, 27, of 302 S. Yellow Springs St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, OVI, bench warrant ordered, DUS, bench warrant ordered, speed, bench warrant ordered.
Robert Ray Young, 36, of 845 E. High St., assault, innocent, continued, PD appointed.
Charles E. Dorsey, 53, of 1412 S. Limestone St., assault, bench warrant ordered, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, aggravated menacing, bench warrant ordered, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.
James L. Gilliam, 39, of 238 S. Yellow Springs St., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, child endangering, dismissed - prosecutor request, child endangering, dismissed - prosecutor request, child endangering, dismissed - prosecutor request, resisting arrest, dismissed - prosecutor request, DUS- operator’s license forfeiture, dismissed - prosecutor request, operating without valid operator’s license, dismissed - prosecutor request.
James Lawrence J. Gilliam, 39, of 238 S. Yellow Springs, criminal damaging, dismissed - prosecutor request.
Norman Christian Harris, 20, of 1212 Wittenberg Ave., disorderly conduct, dismissed.
Kevin M. Hawes, 50, of 3485 N. Hampton Road, telephone harassment, dismissed, telephone harassment, dismissed.
Randy L. Hollingshead, 36, of 2740 Lindair Drive, criminal damaging/endangering, continued, violation of TPO, dismissed.
Cheyenne Nicole Inman, 24, of 702 N. Burnett Road, fail/surrender license, dismissed - prosecutor request, wrongful entrustment, dismissed - prosecutor request.
Roy L. Hisey, 60, of 4748 Walker St, OVI, continued, operating without valid operator’s license, dismissed, speed, dismissed.
Kent C. Thomas, 62, of 1202 W. Pleasant St., OVI, continued, OVI/breath, dismissed, turn and stop signal, dismissed.