Cases called included:

Daniel T. Anderson, 39, of 3314 Upper Valley Pike, strangulation, innocent, continued, DNQ, no contact with B. Anderson, bond $5,000.

Christy G. Gibson, 43, of New Carlisle, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Jadele Jeanty, 60, of Fort Pierce, FL, assault, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Hezekiah Moore, 42, of 1763 S. Fountain Ave., domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with A. Moore, bond $2,500.

Corrie L. Poe, 42, of Columbus, warrant served defendant jailed, guilty, probation violation warrant served defendant jailed, guilty.

Torey L. Raber, 35, of 1607 Overlook Drive, assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Regina D. Rosvanis, 42, of 346 Monaco Drive, violation of temporary protection order, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Y. Louis, released on own recognizance bond.

Phillip M. Shaffer, 49, of 4100 Troy Road, Lot 13, domestic violence, innocent, continued, no contact with A. Hallam, refused, bond $2,500.

