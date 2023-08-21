Cases called included:

Stephen M. Boylan, 32, of 241 S. Plum St., assault, continued, public defender appointed, bond $1,500.

Carolyn J. Hall, 59, of 4100 Troy Road, Apt. 36, domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Nanotte Joseph, 27, burglary, continued, no contact with victim, or be within 500 feet of 1209 Linden, public defender appointed, bond $3,000.

James Mckinster, 39, of 903 Olds Ave., request for bail, innocent, continued, waiver signed, bond $5,000.

Jeffrey T. Midkiff, 57, of Dayton, theft, continued, CT appointed, bond $5,000.

Jerry R. Midkiff, 55, of 789 Jordan Road, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, bond $5,000.

John L. Stewart III, 48, of 106 S. Clairmont Ave., request for bail, innocent, continued, waiver signed, bond $3,000.

Kyle J. Warner, 38, of 1225 Driscoll Ave., theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,000, theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,000, theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,000.

Lisa A. Beedy, 61, of Dayton, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Mark A. Jones, 64, public indecency, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered.

Brandy M. Mcblane, 44, of 1223 Gonder St., obstructing official business, continued, public defender appointed.

Albert H. Morales Ortiz, 27, of 1203 S. Belmont Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, operate without valid operator license, bench warrant ordered, one way, bench warrant ordered, failure to control, bench warrant ordered.

Tellez P. Narranjo, 24, of 150 Delcourt, OVI, guilty, 120 days of jail with 117 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, no further offences, fined $375.

Maleek R. Reynolds, 27, of 316 1/2 W. Euclid, weapons while intoxicated, continued, public defender appointed.

Jeffery J. Sahnd, 42, of New Carlisle, OVI, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered, driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered, marked lanes, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered.

Jamie L. Call, 29, of 1947 Primm Drive, Apt. J, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Lindsey J. Cox, 33, of South Charleston, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Carolyn J. Hall, 59, of 4100 Troy Road, Apt. 36, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed.

James Mckinster, 39, of 903 Olds Ave., request for bail, continued, waiver signed.

Landyn R. Karg, 20, of Enon, OVI, guilty, 3 days of jail, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, restitution through civil means, fined $375, OVI, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed.