Dwayne Edward Lenoir, 38, of 128 Fremont Ave., driver license required, dismissed.

Kyle Wesley O’Connor, 32, of 3301 Miller Road Apt. 30, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request, theft, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Amber Necole Parks, 28, of Urbana, OH, falsification, continued, PD appointed, obstructing official business, continued, no OL, continued, PD appointed, FTSSA, continued, traffic signal, continued, theft, continued, PD appointed.

Abigail P. Petitto, 20, of Uber Heights, OH, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

Raymond David Scott, 23, of 2124 Greenbrier Ave., OVI/blood, guilty, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 170 days of jail with 143 days suspended, 12 months of probation, 170 days jail, 27 credit, 143 days suspension, mandatory 20 consecutive days already served, one year probation, comply with rules, DA assessment, follow any recommended treatment, fined $525, 12 point suspension, dismissed, driver license required, dismissed, failure to control, guilty, fined $50.

Charles J. Smith, 42, of 430 W. Mulberry St., theft, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Charlene M. Moore, 48, of 1853 Winding Trail, OVI, continued, assured clear distance, dismissed.