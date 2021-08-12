Cases called included:
Stephan I. M. Akram, 25, of 1345 Vester Ave. Apt. B, obstructing official business, dismissed.
Daniel T. W. Ervin, 34, of 822 Selma Road, assault, bench warrant ordered.
Konner L. Hileman, 27, theft, continued, PD appointed, no contact.
John C. Keechle, 68, of 6646 Ballentine Park, OVI-reduced to physical control, guilty, 30 days of jail with 27 days suspended, 30 days of jail with 27 days suspended, three days credit for time served, fined $250.
Dwayne Edward Lenoir, 38, of 128 Fremont Ave., driver license required, dismissed.
Kyle Wesley O’Connor, 32, of 3301 Miller Road Apt. 30, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request, theft, dismissed - prosecutor request.
Amber Necole Parks, 28, of Urbana, OH, falsification, continued, PD appointed, obstructing official business, continued, no OL, continued, PD appointed, FTSSA, continued, traffic signal, continued, theft, continued, PD appointed.
Abigail P. Petitto, 20, of Uber Heights, OH, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, dismissed.
Raymond David Scott, 23, of 2124 Greenbrier Ave., OVI/blood, guilty, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 170 days of jail with 143 days suspended, 12 months of probation, 170 days jail, 27 credit, 143 days suspension, mandatory 20 consecutive days already served, one year probation, comply with rules, DA assessment, follow any recommended treatment, fined $525, 12 point suspension, dismissed, driver license required, dismissed, failure to control, guilty, fined $50.
Charles J. Smith, 42, of 430 W. Mulberry St., theft, dismissed - prosecutor request.
Charlene M. Moore, 48, of 1853 Winding Trail, OVI, continued, assured clear distance, dismissed.