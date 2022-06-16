Andrey Tyrel Toles, 28, of South Charleston, theft, innocent, continued, OR bond.

Billy D. Williams, 32, of 221 E McCreight Ave. Apt. B, aggravated robbery, continued, PD appointed, no contact with Petuel Jacques.

Craig A. Barton, 67, of New Carlisle, violation of TPO, dismissed.

Lamarr Crossley Sr., 54, of 2006 Amanda St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered, unauthorized plates, bench warrant ordered, two lights, bench warrant ordered, open container, bench warrant ordered, operating without use all seatbelts, bench warrant ordered.

Danielle M. Hernandez, 29, of New Carlisle, criminal trespass, continued, eligible INT, no contact/not to be 500 feet 605 Brookfield Dr.

Kayana D. Ragland, 24, of 1036 W. High St., assault, continued, eligible INT, no contact/not to be 500 feet 1715 Highland.

Sakeisha Marie Woodruff, 28, of 1832 Warder St., OVI, continued, refer to DIP, DUS, dismissed, speed, dismissed.

James J. Fout, 39, of 1938 Russell Ave., criminal damaging, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Kevin R. Tullis, 69, of 58 Apple Hill, assault, dismissed, disorderly conduct, dismissed.