Isaiah L. Daniel, 32, of Urbana, OH, domestic violence, dismissed - indicted.

Robert E. Mcclurg Jr., 54, of 1369 Darwin Ave., menacing, innocent, continued, pd appointed, bond $250.

Buffee L. Reigelsperger, 44, criminal damaging, innocent, continued, pd appointed.

Jody L. Shelton, 28, of 1801 Allison Ave., disrupt public service, continued, no contact, pd appointed, bond $5,000, resisting arrest, continued, pd appointed, no contact, bond $2,000.

Jeremy W. Brookmyer, 47, of 6944 Troy Rd., robbery, dismissed - indicted, robbery, dismissed - indicted.

Tomisha L. Bullard, 28, of 918 Sunset Ave. Apt C, burglary, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Karla Caffee, 63, of New Carlisle, OH, OVI reduced to disregard of safety, guilty, als continues, fined $250.

Amanda L. Croasmun, 28, DUS, bench warrant ordered, fail control/attention, bench warrant ordered.

Casey R. Ervin, 30, breaking and entering, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Cara L. Graham, 28, of 2216 Erie Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered, DUS, bench warrant ordered, speed, bench warrant ordered.

Jonathan W. Robinson, 26, of 118 Walter St., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Sultan S. Mays, 45, of 2862 Dawn Lane, OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI/breath, bench warrant ordered, DUS, bench warrant ordered, speed, bench warrant ordered.

Dekale R. Mccommons, 22, of 1224 W. Jefferson St., criminal trespass, guilty, 20 days of jail with 20 days suspended, no further offenses, pay fines & costs, fined $50.

Joseph G. Windsor, 23, of 633 W. Euclid Ave., obstructing official business, dismissed.

Felicia F. Barletto, 38, of 2541 Sunset Ave., possession of drug abuse instrument, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Lawrence N. Boyd II, 62, of 1308 Maiden Lane Apt 1/2, violation of TPO, guilty, 60 days of jail with 58 days suspended, 2 days credit for time served, 6 months of probation, comply with protection order, may leave Ohio for employment, fined $150.

Cole W. Gilliam, 28, of Christiansburg, OH, receiving stolen property, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Phillip T. Kelley, 50, of Yellow Springs, OH, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, menacing, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Diallo Lomona, 26, of Columbus, OH, OVI/breath, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, speed, bench warrant ordered, seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Nathan D. Mcclarty, 19, of 1213 Broadway, assault, continued, unlawful restraint, dismissed.

Donald E. Morgan, 27, of New Carlisle, OH, theft, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Spencer Puckett, 25, of 237 Oakwood Place, fugitive, dismissed.

Shawn W. Ream, 42, of 4439 Cedar Hills Ave., endangering children, dismissed, drug abuse marijuana, dismissed, OVI, dismissed, OVI/breath, continued, DUS, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed, operating without use all s/b, dismissed.

Kristina R. Skaggs, 26, of 220 E. Mccreight Ave., possession of drug abuse instrument, dismissed.

Kristina R. Skaggs, 26, of 220 E. Mccreight Ave., receiving stolen property, continued, receiving stolen property, dismissed.