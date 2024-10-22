Cases called included:
Kevin Lopez, 26, of 511 Golden Gate Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.
Charles R. B. Mowery, 29, of 2365 W. First St., aggravated menacing, innocent, continued, public defender re-appointed, bond remains 1,500 community service/10%.
Dorothy M. Parks, 25, of 2716 Dale Ave., bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty.
Gregory Perkins, 32, of 735 Villa Road, Apt. 140, fugitive, continued, no bond pending transport.
Daniel E. Tapia, 47, of 301 S. Church, criminal damaging/endangering, innocent, continued, may not use fireworks while case is pending, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.
Kathryn Watson, 33, of Bellefontaine, fugitive, continued, no bond pending transportation.
