John Florence, 56, of Lebanon, request for bail, continued, PD appointed, bond set at “no bond.”

Patrick Foley, 33, of 234 W. Parkwood Ave., bench warrant served-DEFT jailed, guilty.

Linda D. Humphrey, 58, of 409 Rice St., domestic violence, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact conducive of bond, OR bond.

William Lyons, 48, of Urbana, DUS- operator’s license forfeiture, guilty, guilty, assessed costs $500.

Henry W. Shepherd, 46, of 37 E. Madison Ave. Apt. H, criminal trespass, continued, PD appointed, mental health evaluation at jail, bond $1,000.

Cain E. Taylor Cain II, 26, of 56 Lincoln Ave., request for bail, innocent, continued, bond $500.

Luther Wills, 56, of Columbus, request for bail, innocent, continued, DEFT to provide mailing address if posts bond, bond $100,000.