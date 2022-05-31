springfield-news-sun logo
Clark County Municipal Court cases

12 hours ago

Cases called included:

Richard E. Brewer, 35, of 430 Scott St., no operator’s license, guilty, guilty, 45 days of jail, concurrent with CP court sentence, assessed costs $100, failure to control, guilty, assessed costs $50, seat belt driver, guilty, assessed costs $50.

Richard Cochran, 59, bench warrant served-deft jailed, guilty, bond $5,000.

Derik D. Davis, 53, of 1170 Johnny Lytle Ave., bench warrant served-DEFT jailed, guilty, bond $2,500.

Honiesty M. Fenwick, 23, of 929 Warder St., felonious assault/weapon, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact conducive of bond, OR bond.

John Florence, 56, of Lebanon, request for bail, continued, PD appointed, bond set at “no bond.”

Patrick Foley, 33, of 234 W. Parkwood Ave., bench warrant served-DEFT jailed, guilty.

Linda D. Humphrey, 58, of 409 Rice St., domestic violence, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact conducive of bond, OR bond.

William Lyons, 48, of Urbana, DUS- operator’s license forfeiture, guilty, guilty, assessed costs $500.

Henry W. Shepherd, 46, of 37 E. Madison Ave. Apt. H, criminal trespass, continued, PD appointed, mental health evaluation at jail, bond $1,000.

Cain E. Taylor Cain II, 26, of 56 Lincoln Ave., request for bail, innocent, continued, bond $500.

Luther Wills, 56, of Columbus, request for bail, innocent, continued, DEFT to provide mailing address if posts bond, bond $100,000.

