William E. Depp, 43, of 6707 Garlough Road, OVI, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, report to probation every Monday at 4 p.m. for alcohol/drug test as condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond, driving under suspension, innocent, continued, open container/vehicle, innocent, continued, fail to register, innocent, continued, OVI, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, report to probation every Monday at 4 p.m. for alcohol/drug test as condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Brendon D. Desalle, 19, of 1118 E. Main St., complicity, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $25,000.

Mandy D. Ellis, 40, of London, OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, speed, bench warrant ordered.

Nancy K. Harner, 18, of 434 Rosewood Ave., robbery, continued, court appointed attorney, no contact condition of bond, bond $25,000.

Maraulana X. Johnson, 53, of 2406 Beatrice St., criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000.

James G. Lawhun, 41, of London, drug paraphernalia offense, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000.

Darryl L. Moore Jr., 47, breaking and entering, continued, public defender appointed, bond $5,000.

Kiana Arnold, 41, of 3373 Seneca Road, OVI, bench warrant ordered, turn and stop signal, bench warrant ordered.

Eric R. Brooks, 58, of 735 Villa Road, Apt. 153, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Noe E. Bustos, 45, of 373 Glenn Ave., domestic violence, dismissed.

Devon C. Clippinger, 26, of 2865 Locust Drive, firearms in motor vehicle, dismissed, firearms in motor vehicle, dismissed.

Herby Destin, 25, of 135 E. Liberty St., no operator’s license, dismissed.

Chrystal M. Harrison, 32, of 1933 N. Fountain, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Ariez Mcdargh, 25, of 1847 Russell, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Mark J. Nelson, 52, of 513 Vine St., theft, continued, bond remains 2500 community service/10%.

Michael A. Null, 21, attempt, dismissed.

Robert E. Reagan, 55, of 2901 S. Tecumseh Road, complicity, continued, public defender appointed.

Levi W. Statler, 20, of 1714 Morgan St., aggravated menacing, bench warrant ordered.

Craig N. Vance II, 42, of New Carlisle, request for bail, dismissed.

Alexandria R. White, 23, of South Vienna, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Tonya D. Beal, 44, of 926 Sunset Ave., Apt. D, violate/protection order, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Rodell K. Burton, 44, of Enon, fugitive, dismissed.

Shanna M. Douglas, 38, of 1230 Beverly, theft, continued, bond remains 1000 community service/10%.

April Edwards, 38, of 1437 Woodward Ave., aggravated robbery, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, tamper with evidence, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

David E. Garrett, 72, of 891 N. Bird Road, burglary, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Mark J. Nelson, 52, of 513 Vine St., theft, continued, bond remains 1500 community service/10%.

Darius E. Powell, 26, of 135 Omega St., strangulation, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Jennifer L. Reagan, 47, of 2901 S. Tecumseh, theft, continued, public defender appointed.

Anthony J. Saker, 27, of Columbus, strangulation, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Shanna M. Douglas, 38, of 1230 Beverly, theft, continued, bond remains 1000 community service/10%.

Shanna M. Douglas, 38, of 1230 Beverly Ave., theft, continued, bond remains 1000 community service/10%.

Megan Kollar, 27, of 511 E. Sparrow Road, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Jill M. Mcconnell, 43, of 2424 Lagonda Ave., OVI, continued, refused public defender.

Jason M. Rinehart, 40, of 1638 Delmar Dr., theft, continued, DNQ public defender, no contact condition of bond.