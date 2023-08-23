Cases called included:

Janita J. Aikens, 53, of 618 S. Plum St., menacing, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Corey B. Michael, 33, of 2686 Home Orchard Drive, public defender appointed, guilty.

Jasmine E. V. Baskin, 31, theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000, theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000.

Jae D. Grigsby, 18, of Englewood, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Erica M. Mitchell, 24, of New Carlisle, disrupting public service, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Clark M. Ross, 41, theft, guilty, continued, declined public defender, bond set at “no bond” pending sentencing, PSI ordered.

Clark M. Ross, 41, of Bellefontaine, guilty.

Justin W. Chaney, 34, of 401 N. Western Ave., breaking and entering, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, vandalism, dismissed.

Troy A. Hartman, 46, of 2022 Maryland Ave., burglary, dismissed.

Dai’Vontay J. Hudson, 28, of 1413 Noel Drive, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Jason E. Loring, 39, of Harrisburg, burglary, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Paige N. Mckinney, 20, of 944 Sunset Ave., breaking and entering, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, desecration, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, vandalism, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Devon M. Miller, 27, of 121 E. High St., public indecency, bench warrant ordered.

Cameron R. Baugh, 21, breaking and entering, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, desecration, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, vandalism, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Brayden S. Hill, 21, of Urbana, strangulation, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Marcquis Turner, 28, of Columbus, request for bail, dismissed.

Lisa L. Waugh, 57, of 1218 Rice St., driving under suspension, dismissed, tail light provision, dismissed.

George J. Hartman, 56, of Dayton, OVI, continued, OVI, dismissed, speed, dismissed, open container/vehicle, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.

Tatia L. Henry, 52, of 3222 E. High St., theft, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Shaniece L. Johnson, 25, of Dayton, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Jason E. Loring, 39, of 1425 Lexington Ave., misuse credit cards, guilty, 10 days of jail with 10 days suspended, pay by 12/12/23 need not to appear if paid in full, fined $250.

Sherri L. Morris, 56, of 1916 Sierra, aggravated assault, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Wilton F. Schuyler, 57, of 115 S. Freeman St., aggravated menacing, guilty, 180 days of jail with 179 days suspended, 12 months of probation, fine and costs suspended defendant indigent, probation supervised by M. Reynolds, to continue with mental health treatment, must attend journey to freedom.

Christopher L. Silvers, 45, of 120 W. Mulberry St., Apt. 307, theft, continued, no contact with Family Dollar.