Chester E. Cason, 75, of 1710 N. Sweetbriar Lane, failure to control, innocent, dismissed.

Kaleb Clem, 25, of 601 S. York St., seat belt, passenger, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Kaleb Clem, 25, of South Charleston, menacing by stalking, innocent, continued, bond $1,500, aggravated menacing, innocent, continued, bond $1,500, violation of temporary protection order, innocent, continued, bond $1,500, violation of temporary protection order, innocent, continued, bond $1,500, violation of temporary protection order, innocent, continued, bond $1,500.

Kaleb Clem, 25, of 601 Syork St., criminal damaging, continued, public defender appointed, bond $1,500.

Austin W. Evans, 27, of 5278 New Carlisle Pike, OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, OVI, bench warrant ordered, failure to pay reinstatement fee, bench warrant ordered, unsafe vehicle, bench warrant ordered.

Schneider Sagesse, 33, of 752 N. Burnett Road, aggravated menacing, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Henry W. Shepherd, 48, of 752 N. Burnett Road, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Raymar D. Thompson, 28, assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Dalisa J. Cunningham, 28, of 326 W. Southern Ave., OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, administrative license suspension remains in effect, fine and costs due in 4 months, 1 year law abide, fined $375, reckless/street, highway, dismissed.

Brandon K. Hall, 27, of Richmond, IN, OVI amended to disregard of safety, guilty, 10 days of jail with 10 days suspended, no objection to seal/expungement, 1 year law abiding, fine and costs to be paid by 30 days, fined $250, speed, dismissed.

Ronald P. Marshall, 37, of New Carlisle, child endangering, continued, public defender appointed

Steven Ritchie, 60, of Dayton, violation of temporary protection order, dismissed.

Lopez H.r Roblero, 21, of 1124 E. Main St., OVI, continued, OVI, dismissed, operate without valid operator license, dismissed, speed, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.

Keaira M. Hartman, 25, of 3001 Heritage St., domestic violence, dismissed, menacing, dismissed.

Biscendy Orzil III, 33, of 2101 Clifton Ave., failure to reinstate license, dismissed, OVI amended to disregard of safety, guilty, fined $50, two lights, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.

Phillip Dewitt, 32, of 1417, request for bail, dismissed.

Christina S. Hamilton, 38, of Mount Dora, FL, endangering children, bench warrant ordered.

Christina S. Hamilton, 38, of Mount Dora, FL, OVI, bench warrant ordered, operate without valid operator license, bench warrant ordered, speed, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.