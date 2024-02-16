BreakingNews
Clark County Municipal Court cases

15 minutes ago
Cases called included:

Nephtalie Alberic, 19, of 1604 Harrison St., operate without valid operator license, guilty, guilty, assessed costs $350, fail obey traffic device, guilty, assessed costs $50.

Elusai Escalante, 29, of 820 Olive St., OVI, guilty, guilty, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 60 days of jail with 57 days suspended, fine/costs due within 2 months, law abiding 1 year, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, assessed costs $375, operate without valid operator license, guilty, assessed costs $150, failure to control, guilty, assessed costs $50.

Endia A. Williams, 37, address unknown, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Ervano O. Brown, 26, of 1311 E. High St., illegal possession/firearm/liquor/permit, dismissed, firearms in motor vehicle, dismissed, carry concealed weapon, dismissed.

Skyler D. Eckelbarger, 26, of St Paris, menacing by stalking, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Darius A. Grable, 34, of 1404 Delta Road, felonious assault/weapon, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Kolten S. Riffle, 19, of Fairborn, strangulation, dismissed.

