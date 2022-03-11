Cases called included:
Camille Y. Ervin, 36, of 305 W. Johnny Lytle Ave., theft, innocent, continued, NAPT.
Brittany N. Hatton, 30, of 633 S. Wittenberg Ave., use/poss. drug paraphernalia bench warrant ordered, bond $2,000, possession of drugs, bench warrant ordered.
Johnny R. Saxour, 47, of New Carlisle, fail to disclose personal influence, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000, failure to disclose own personal information, bench warrant ordered, DUS, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, unauthorized plates, bench warrant ordered, obscure vision/open door, bench warrant ordered, fail to register, bench warrant ordered.
Delanna Saylor, 41, of 1430 Innisfallen Ave., drug abuse marijuana, innocent, continued, NAPT
Tanner Stump, 26, of Bellefontaine, drug paraphernalia offense, innocent, continued, bond $1,000.
Matthew R. Webb, 35, of 1016 Tibbetts Ave., domestic violence, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact conducive of bond, or bond.
Michael A. King, 40, of 126 Light St., aggravated burglary, continued, burglary, continued, PD appointed, no contact conducive of bond.
Brian J. Knadler, 44, of 101 W. Leffel Lane, public indecency, bench warrant ordered.
Rodney A. Perkins, 46, of West Liberty, OVI/marijuana, guilty, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 170 days of jail with 167 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, ISP probation, obtain current D/A assessment, fined $500.
Michael Alexander Manasse, 40, of Columbus, violation of TPO, bench warrant ordered.