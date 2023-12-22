Honiesty M. Fenwick, 25, of 753 Sherman Ave., warrant served defendant jailed, guilty, bond $1,000.

Honiesty M. Fenwick, 25, of 753 Sherman Ave., domestic violence, continued, bond $1,000.

Dale A. Lewis, 39, of South Vienna, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Dale A. Lewis, 39, of South Vienna, OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered, failure to control, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Dilmar Lopez, 36, of 1530 Selmar Road, domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Dilmar Lopez, 36, of 1530 Selma Road, child endangering, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Allan .D Riggins, 25, of 5442 Napels Drive, request for bail, dismissed.

Henry W. Shepherd, 48, of 37 E. Madison Ave., Apt. H, criminal trespass, continued, bond $2,500.

Norman L. Gray II, 34, of 830 W. Main St., criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Jeffrey T. Potter Jr., 30, of 1018 W. High St., resisting arrest, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, falsification, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, possess drug abuse instrument, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Torey L. Raber, 35, of 1607 Overlook Drive, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Timothy J. Russell, 44, of Enon, violation of temporary protection order, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Richard Tarbutton, 41, of 803 Eastmoor Drive, OVI, continued, refer to driver’s intervention program, marked lanes, dismissed.

Dillon M. Davis, 31, of North Hampton, theft, guilty, 90 days of jail, resisting arrest, guilty, 90 days of jail.

Heidi M. Evans, 50, of 1611 Lagonda Ave., falsification, dismissed, complicity, guilty, fined $200, obstructing official business, dismissed.

Christopher A. Giles, 47, of 1213 Beverly Ave., theft, guilty.

D’Mikal L. Jefferson, 19, of 2106 Morgan St., assault, dismissed, criminal damaging, dismissed.

Brett Shanahan, 33, of New Carlisle, criminal trespass, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Tyler S. Tingley, 32, of 751 Sherman Ave., aggravated menacing, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Tyler Keanu, 25, of 532 Portage Path, criminal trespass, dismissed - prosecutor request, menacing, dismissed - prosecutor request.