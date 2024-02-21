Michael J. Brown Jr., 24, of 5857 Baldwin Lane, assault, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Ryson O. Bullard, 44, of 1117 W. Highs T, theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Caiden I. Darst, 25, of 1750 Baker Road, Lot 46, failure to comply, innocent, continued, refused public defender, released on own recognizance bond.

Joseph B. Edwards, 48, of 383 Winchester Drive, obstructing official business, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Matthew Finney, 55, of 614 Mason St., driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Matthew Finney B, 55, of 614 Mason St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI/refusal, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, fail to register, bench warrant ordered.

Starlina K. Gevedon, of 180 W. Brent Drive, Apt. D, child endangering, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Richard D. L. Martin Jr., 30, of 1009 Clifton Ave., carrying concealed weapon, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Darryl L. Moore Jr., 47, possess drug abuse instrument, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, use and possession of drug paraphernalia, bench warrant ordered, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Job De Jesuspalacious Moreno, 37, of 321 Selma Road, OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, failure to drive on right, bench warrant ordered.

David W. Nickels, 38, criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Philip D. Obert II, 31, of Columbus, theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Schneider Sagesse, 33, of 742 N. Burnett Road, carrying concealed weapon, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond, attempt, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Isreal Scott, 27, of 1824 Kenwood Ave., request for bail, continued, bond set as “no bond”.

Spencer W. Sharp, 29, of 2121 Larch St., violation of temporary protection order, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Henry W. Shepherd, 0, of 37 E. Madison Ave., Apt. H, criminal damaging, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Terance B. Sheppard, 39, of Dayton, complicity, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Ashley R. Sherrock, 36, of 1345 Vester Ave., Apt. F, speed, innocent, guilty, no seat belt, innocent, guilty, unknown sentence.

Tyler A. Simison, 38, of 81 1/2 Dayton Ave., OVI, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Kevin L. Stewart, 37, of 255 W. Perrin Ave., domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.