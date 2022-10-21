springfield-news-sun logo
Clark County Municipal Court cases

News
1 hour ago

Cases called included:

Rick E. Blankenship, of Circleville, OH, carry concealed weapon, guilty, guilty, 60 days of jail with 60 days suspended, no further offenses/pay fines and costs, assessed costs $250.

Randy T. Brakeall III, 30, of 310 E. Pleasant St., criminal damaging, innocent, continued, eligible defendant, criminal damaging, innocent, continued, criminal damaging, innocent, continued, eligible defendant.

Joseph R. Gray, 31, of London, OH, theft, innocent, continued, eligible defendant, not to be at Rural King.

Sean R. Rider, 33, of Springboro, OH, DUI, continued, bond $1,500.

Michael R. Aston, 52, of 5141 Beard Road, OVI reduced to physical control, guilty, 18 months of probation, 180 days of jail with 180 days suspended, ALS terminated without fees, fined $500, OVI/refusal, dismissed, failure to control, guilty, fined $100.

Katherine J. Rieske, 39, of 4460 Dayton Ave., Lot 4, criminal trespass reduced to disorderly, guilty, fined $25.

Lewis T. Rogers, 35, of 1629 S. Center, 12 point suspended, bench warrant ordered.

Jean B. Auguste, 40, of 822 Broadway Ave., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Steven W. Harrison, 51, of Medway, OH, OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI/breath, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, marked lanes, bench warrant ordered.

